Fortnite YouTuber pretends to be the Seven Vault guard and it goes unbelievably well

There are tons of NPCs on the Fortnite island. Many of them are friendly, at least until they're left unprovoked. These NPCs are characters from the Fortnite storylines, like The Foundation and The Scientist. However, aside from them, there are a lot of players wandering the island.

There are two characters who drive around on a Quadcrasher and, most notably, the Seven Vault guards. These NPCs often confuse players who think they're enemies, but they don't harm any players until they're provoked. Naturally, one Fortnite YouTuber used that to their advantage.

Player impersonates the Seven Vault guard to great success in Fortnite Chapter 3

Unfortunately, not all players can pull this off and it has to be done with one emote that only one skin has access to. The Mystique skin from Chapter 2 Season 4's Nexus War has a built-in emote that makes this possible, otherwise it's a fruitless endeavor.

The emote doesn't last forever, as players can see in the video above, so this particular player had to be patient and wait until enemies were nearby. This required them to check the kill feed and listen to how close a potential sound was.

If a shotgun elimination popped up and a shotgun shot was heard nearby, it was a safe bet to go ahead and use the emote and wait for an unsuspecting player to come inside.

After that, it was just a brief waiting game for this player. Enemies became their easy prey.

Another challenge was the fact that the guard outfit resets after the kill, so it was tough to get the right timing, but this player was able to do so spectacularly.

It resulted in several kills and even when the emote wore off he was at such an advantage that it didn't matter. The battle was already won.

How can players replicate the Seven Vault guard's skin?

If any Mystique skin kills a player or character, they can use their built-in emote to impersonate that skin, much like her powerset from the comics and X-Men movies. This can be used for any character that has been killed, but it's especially useful for players who kill NPCs.

The Foundation is also an NPC that can be killed and impersonated (Image via Epic Games)

This is a challenging feat for anyone to pull off because once a guard is damaged, they are put on high alert, as are the rest of the guards in the vicinity. They become enemies and have to be killed.

If players succeed in accomplishing the feat, they could then impersonate the NPCs and get an unwitting opponent with relative ease. Fortnite players typically avoid the Seven Vault guards, so it's a really smart play.

Fortnite players are always looking for strategies and tips to give them a leg up and this might become a go-to move for players who have the Mystique skin available.

