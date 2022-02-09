3 games that are perfect for a Fortnite collaboration (& 3 that would be a disaster)

Collaborations and crossovers play a huge role in Fortnite. They bring together numerous franchises and characters from television series, games, and even real life. However, not all have been successful.

Over the years, many of these crossovers have failed. Nevertheless, Epic Games is still pushing the limits and trying its best. With that being said, here are a few games that would be perfect for crossing over into the Metaverse and a few that wouldn't work at all.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Games that would be great for a Fortnite collaboration

1) Sifu

Socks @SocksyBear Sifu is so SICK. Sifu is so SICK. https://t.co/AbRkjR7ZdC

While the fantastic fight moves will not crossover into Fortnite, the protagonist's through-the-age look will fit right into the game. It can feature as a skin with multiple edit styles or stages. Players could unlock them all by defeating their opponents in battle.

2) Horizon Forbidden West

MBG @xMBGx Just 10 more days until Horizon Forbidden West releases. Just 10 more days until Horizon Forbidden West releases. https://t.co/3N72IkMOBn

Although Aloy's skin already exists in the game, more cosmetic items can be added with her journey to the Forbidden West. They can feature unlockable styles or cosmetics representing different tribes and regions in-game.

3) Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands what are you most excited for in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands? 2 MONTHS LEFT baybay!!!what are you most excited for in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands? 2 MONTHS LEFT baybay!!! 🎉✌🎉 what are you most excited for in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands? ✨ https://t.co/YKNYLfBFyp

The Borderlands crossover was less than memorable for many players. While it wasn't bad, it didn't feel substantial. Now, with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands due for release in a month, having another crossover with the spinoff series would be amazing. Perhaps Tiny Tina herself can feature as skin.

Games that would be less than preferable for a Fortnite collaboration

1) Battlefield 2042

With many accusing Epic Games of stealing features from Battlefield 2042, a crossover will be the last thing that players will want. Also, given the low ratings and general opinion of the game, not many in Fortnite will want anything to do with the crossover.

2) Cyberpunk 2077

While Night City may shine bright, a crossover most definitely won't. Epic Games is unlikely even to consider a collaboration given the fiasco that occurred during the game's launch and subsequent troubles. While having Jackie Welles as a skin would be amazing, it's unlikely ever to happen.

3) GTA Trilogy

GTA Golden⚜️/news🌴 #SaveRedDeadOnline @rockstarnews18 I think I’m the only person on Twitter that doesn’t hop on the band wagon when it comes to GTA trilogy hate. Yes it can be annoying with bugs but the fact that that makes up the whole game for people completely ignoring other aspects such as stunning visuals is beyond pathetic. I think I’m the only person on Twitter that doesn’t hop on the band wagon when it comes to GTA trilogy hate. Yes it can be annoying with bugs but the fact that that makes up the whole game for people completely ignoring other aspects such as stunning visuals is beyond pathetic. https://t.co/QFFc1mWk1I

Following the launch of the GTA Trilogy, fans were less than happy. Even though skins and other cosmetics in Fortnite won't bug out, not everyone will be willing to support the collaboration. Maybe when GTA VI releases, fans will be more inclined to buy cosmetics in-game.

