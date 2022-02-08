GTA 6 release date leaks that have come up till now

Although Rockstar has confirmed the existence of GTA 6, they haven't specified a release date. This is most likely because the game is still in development, making it difficult to predict when it will be ready for release. However, this hasn't stopped people from guessing when the game will come out.

Different people have different ideas about when the game will be released. Some believe it will be released next year, while others think it will take more years. This article assesses all of the leaks that have been made so far about the game's release date.

GTA 6 leaks: All significant release date predictions that have surfaced till now

4chan leak

One of the earliest alleged leaks included an expected release date. The fan community dismissed the leak as a hoax because it contained too many details for a single leak.

Rockstar is renowned for its secrecy, and it's improbable for someone to get away with so much information regarding a title under development. According to this leak, the game will be announced in spring 2022 and released in October 2023.

The announcement prediction has turned out to be accurate, although it's most likely a lucky guess. As one Redditor stated, there are so many details jampacked into this leak that at least one thing would be proven true.

Tom Henderson's leaks

Tom Henderson was one of the first reliable sources to come up with a release date prediction. According to him, the next Grand Theft Auto title isn't coming before 2024, and it could even be postponed to 2025. However, he also stated that Rockstar is likely to follow their traditional 2-year gap between reveal and release pattern.

Since Rockstar has already revealed the game's existence, they are likely to follow it with a teaser trailer. If Henderson's claims are believed, fans can expect the game to come out before the end of the fiscal year 2024. This means that GTA 6 might come out before March 31, 2024.

Tez2's leaks

Tez2, one of the most reliable Rockstar Games informants, recently posted on GTAForums about how he believes that GTA 6 will be announced soon. The community was skeptical, but fans were immediately hyped, knowing how accurate Tez2's predictions are.

Also Read Article Continues below

When Rockstar announced the game on Friday, his prediction came true. Tez2 had also stated that the game could be released in 2023, but this has yet to be confirmed. Currently, the fanbase is split between two possible release dates: 2023 and 2024.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar