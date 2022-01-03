Fortnite called out for stealing 'weather system' from Battlefield 2042

When it comes to doing innovative and fun things, Fortnite has always tried to lead the race and the developers have constantly added new features and elements to the game. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 saw the arrival of a brand new weather system which many players now claim to have been ripped off from the latest Battlefield 2042 game.
The latest Chapter in Fortnite sees Epic Games testing and playing around with new weather elements and mechanics like tornadoes and lightning, which many players think the developers have copied from Battlefield 2042.
Players call out Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1's Weather and Tornadoes System
Dice's latest release, Battlefield 2042, brings extreme weather conditions to the map affecting how players approach a match. Fast forward a month or so and Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 brought tornadoes and lightning to the game as well.
Now, players are calling out Epic Games for copying this feature straight from Battlefield 2042. As per the players, the developers have managed to code, model, design, and test tornadoes in much less time which is another indication that Epic might have copied the feature directly.
In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, tornadoes take around 25 seconds to begin and once developed might go on for somewhere about 8 minutes in-game. These high-power tornadoes have the force to destroy buildings and vehicles from the ground and toss them into the air.
Leakers have also suggested that Epic Games also has plans to add varying amounts of extreme weather conditions in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, which will further pose problems for players.
As for lightning strikes, these will hurl players into the air without taking fall damage. However, lightning strikes might damage building structures and put them on fire. That's not all. If these new lightning strikes hit, it will also double players' movement speed for roughly 12 seconds.
Fans react to the alleged copying from Fortnite
Not everyone was convinced with the copying argument, and some fans came out in support of Fortnite:
Many had a problem with the idea itself:
Weather conditions are naturally occurring phenomena, and Epic Games or any other developer introducing it into their games should not be called copying unless it lacks uniqueness and offers nothing new.