Fortnite called out for stealing 'weather system' from Battlefield 2042

Fortnite is being called out for copying Battlefield 2042's weather system (Image via Epic Games)
Shubhendu Vatsa
ANALYST
Modified Jan 03, 2022 04:46 AM IST
Feature

When it comes to doing innovative and fun things, Fortnite has always tried to lead the race and the developers have constantly added new features and elements to the game. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 saw the arrival of a brand new weather system which many players now claim to have been ripped off from the latest Battlefield 2042 game.

reddit discovers weather https://t.co/p3dJ5N0tWl

The latest Chapter in Fortnite sees Epic Games testing and playing around with new weather elements and mechanics like tornadoes and lightning, which many players think the developers have copied from Battlefield 2042.

Players call out Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1's Weather and Tornadoes System

Dice's latest release, Battlefield 2042, brings extreme weather conditions to the map affecting how players approach a match. Fast forward a month or so and Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 brought tornadoes and lightning to the game as well.

Now, players are calling out Epic Games for copying this feature straight from Battlefield 2042. As per the players, the developers have managed to code, model, design, and test tornadoes in much less time which is another indication that Epic might have copied the feature directly.

@bnwkr I mean to be fair the concepts are very similar and I do belive that fortnite did copy them but I see nothing wrong with that

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, tornadoes take around 25 seconds to begin and once developed might go on for somewhere about 8 minutes in-game. These high-power tornadoes have the force to destroy buildings and vehicles from the ground and toss them into the air.

Leakers have also suggested that Epic Games also has plans to add varying amounts of extreme weather conditions in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, which will further pose problems for players.

Some Lighting Info: - Getting hit by lighting will launch you into the air, but you will not take fall damage. - Getting hit by lighting will double your movement speed for about 12 seconds. - Players, Cars, Trees and other objects can be hit, and some will light on fire. https://t.co/276G8NCPR5
Tornado Info: - Tornados take about 25 seconds to form, and seem to have a max active duration of 8 minutes (may be wrong) - Tornadoes will use lots of physics to pick up and throw many objects - 1 Tornado currently exists, more with varying intensities could be added later. https://t.co/GMDDCXD7Rg

As for lightning strikes, these will hurl players into the air without taking fall damage. However, lightning strikes might damage building structures and put them on fire. That's not all. If these new lightning strikes hit, it will also double players' movement speed for roughly 12 seconds.

Fans react to the alleged copying from Fortnite

Not everyone was convinced with the copying argument, and some fans came out in support of Fortnite:

@bnwkr The funny part is that Fortnite is gonna do it better like always
@bnwkr Fortnite copied walking from GTAFortnite copied guns from other games that got gunsFortnite copied in game purchases fromother games that got in game purchasesFortnite copied loading screens from other games that got loading screensFortnite copied breathing from us breathing
@bnwkr I like how the weather system added in Fortnite was in development before the Battlefield trailer even came out 💀

Many had a problem with the idea itself:

@bnwkr They totally coded, modeled, designed, and tested tornados all in less than a month. Makes sense 👍
@bnwkr Why Epic copying the fricken sky not like they planned this long time ago😭😭😭 https://t.co/o70LskkeXz

Weather conditions are naturally occurring phenomena, and Epic Games or any other developer introducing it into their games should not be called copying unless it lacks uniqueness and offers nothing new.

Edited by R. Elahi
