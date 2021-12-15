Fortnite Chapter 3 is getting Tornadoes and storms that last up to 8 minutes

One of the most exciting features displayed in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Overview Trailer is ready to arrive. Tornadoes and lightning will soon change how Loopers thought life on the Flip Side was going to be.

Extreme weather conditions in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 are going to add variety to the Battle Royale. It will force rotations, push out campers, and make the overall gameplay more dynamic. However, the best part about the tornadoes and lightnings are their mechanics.

The tornadoes in Fortnite Chapter 3 will form within a few seconds and will last for several minutes. Epic Games has also tried to use as much physics in the tornado mechanics to make it as realistic as possible.

Everything we know about lightning and tornadoes in Fortnite Chapter 3

Based on fresh leaks, the tornadoes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 are going to take 25 seconds to form. Once tornadoes are formed, they might last up to 8 minutes. These storms are also going to uproot most structures and vehicles from the ground and throw them into the air.

The leaks also suggest that there is one tornado already in the game. However, multiple tornadoes with varying intensities are probably going to be added later on. The variety of extreme weather conditions in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is going to make them less predictable.

Tornado Info:



- Tornados take about 25 seconds to form, and seem to have a max active duration of 8 minutes (may be wrong)

- Tornadoes will use lots of physics to pick up and throw many objects

How will lightning work in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

One of the biggest myths about lightning in Fortnite Chapter 3 was that it might deal damage to players. However, based on the leaks, it seems like this will not be the case. In fact, the strikes might launch players into the air and prevent them from taking fall damage. However, lightning strikes might damage structures and set them on fire.

Some Lighting Info:



- Getting hit by lighting will launch you into the air, but you will not take fall damage.

- Getting hit by lighting will double your movement speed for about 12 seconds.

Lightning in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will also double movement speed for about 12 seconds if it hits players. Clearly, these weather conditions are completely going to change how players play the Battle Royale game.

