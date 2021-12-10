Fortnite Weather System concept could change the game forever

The official trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 included some absolute shockers. However, one of the most intriguing things in the trailer was the all-new Weather System.

It seems like the Flip Side is prone to frequent tornadoes and lightning strikes. In their fight for Victory Royale, not only will the Loopers have to survive the storm, enemies, and the IO but also several weather hazards. Clearly, this is going to change the way Fortnite Chapter 3 will be played, but it can certainly be improved.

Inspired by these new changes, concept artist MTG_Apollo on Twitter came up with a detailed Weather System for Fortnite Chapter 3. If players think tornadoes and lightning are cool, this concept is even better. Ranging from extreme weather changes to changes in daylight and visibility, the concept has it all.

All-new Weather System for Fortnite Chapter 3 explained

Currently, the only weather change on the Fortnite island is when players are outside the storm circle. Players will also see changes in the light as they go from day to night. However, the day and night cycle in the battle royale game doesn't necessarily affect the visibility.

According to the Weather System concept for Fortnite Chapter 3, besides the clear day/night, there will also be light changes during sunset and sunrise, which will increase/decrease the light levels. Players can also randomly experience cloudy skies or even fog, which will drastically affect visibility.

APØLLO @MTG_Apollo Fortnite Weather System Concept 🌧



A weather system in Fortnite would add so much variety to the gameplay, plus it would make the map a lot more alive. Every match would be unique and unpredictable! Fortnite Weather System Concept 🌧A weather system in Fortnite would add so much variety to the gameplay, plus it would make the map a lot more alive. Every match would be unique and unpredictable! https://t.co/YJFOhOG2lu

Rainfall and snowfall in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Apart from the visibility changes, Apollo also feels that there should be random rainfall and snowfall in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

On top of visibility, rainy weather will also affect the movement mechanisms. Sliding will become quicker, and fires, including campfires, will extinguish faster.

The snow, on the other hand, will have a similar effect on visibility and sliding. However, campfires will heal players faster in the snow.

Epic Games can also introduce winds in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Fast winds will affect the trees and the grass, which might make camping in these difficult. Winds can also move dropped items and props and spread fires faster.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will see tornadoes and lightning

Extreme weather hazards such as lightning and tornadoes are already lined up to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. While players do not know what these are going to be like, based on Apollo's concept idea, players may now have a fair idea.

The weather hazards can damage players and structures. Metal structures might survive tornadoes but will shock players during lightning strikes. Clearly, a Weather System in Fortnite Chapter 3 will completely change the way the game is played. It will make the pace of the game more dynamic and add variety to the gameplay experience.

