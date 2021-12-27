3 Fortnite collaborations that made no sense (and 3 that were a match)

Players are always excited for the next big Fortnite collaboration. Each of these collabs is an exciting opportunity for Loopers to see their favorite characters arrive at the game. While some of these collabs end up being extremely popular, there are several others that fail miserably.

Throughout the history of Fortnite collaborations, only a few characters have been a perfect match for the battle royale game and its fans. On the flip side, there were also a few that made no sense at all.

Best and worst Fortnite collaborations of all time

Superheroes have always been the best choice for Fortnite collaborations. On the other hand, fashion brands and art have never made sense in the game.

6) The Rock (Hit)

One of the most recent collaborations was the arrival of The Rock in Fortnite. The former WWE superstar and Hollywood actor has lent his face to The Foundation and it seems like he is the perfect match for the member of The Seven. Not only is The Rock the face of The Foundation, but he has also lent his voice to the character.

5) Ferrari (Flop)

A Fortnite x Ferrari collaboration would make expecting fans believe that vehicles inspired by the auto manufacturer would arrive permanently on the island. Unfortunately, this was more of a fashion collab with two skins dressed up in Ferrari clothes. Clearly, this collaboration did not live up to the hype and didn't add anything interesting to the game.

4) Marvel (Hit)

Fortnite Marvel collaborations have to be the best game collabs to have ever existed. Almost every important superhero from the comics and the cinematic universe has arrived at the island. The most recent Spider-Man collaboration is the perfect example of why Marvel collaborations are a perfect match for the game.

3) Kaws (Flop)

Skull figurines by KAWS are some of the most popular artistic creations out there. The figurines have several collectors all around the world. However, one would have never imagined that they would end up inspiring KAWS Fortnite skins. These skins made no sense at all and ended up upsetting several KAWS fans.

2) Naruto (Hit)

The Fortnite Naruto collaboration has to be one of the most hyped collabs in the game. The popular anime character was teased weeks before its arrival. This built up to some massive hype around the Naruto skin and Epic Games did not disappoint with the final release. This mega collab proved that anime characters indeed make for perfect skins.

1) Balenciaga (Flop)

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga recently decided to collaborate with Epic Games' battle royale. Both parties released their own merchandise, with skins in the game and clothes in real life. Unfortunately, the Fortnite Balenciaga collaboration failed on both ends and was trolled heavily on the internet.

It is clear that fans would no longer want to see Fortnite collaborations that make no sense at all. Instead, more superheroes or anime characters are what players truly desire.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi