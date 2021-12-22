For the second straight season, the Fortnite mystery Battle Pass skin is an original character. Instead of yet another collaboration, players are finally going to see The Foundation skin after a desperately long wait. However, players will have to wait a little longer to unlock it.

Ever since his appearance in the official trailer, players have been trying to figure out how to get The Foundation skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Fortunately, Epic Games soon announced that the member of The Seven is going to be the Battle Pass mystery skin for the season.

Similar to previous mystery skins in the Battle Pass, The Foundation in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, too, will only be released a few weeks after the beginning of the season. Unfortunately, he wouldn't just be handed out to everyone who owns the Pass.

The Foundation in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is a Battle Pass mystery skin

Those wondering how to get The Foundation skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will have to wait until February 3, 2022. According to the Battle Pass menu, there are still 43 days to go before the mystery skin will be available to unlock.

Once the mystery skin in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass is available, players will be given a set of challenges. To unlock The Foundation and all the items related to him, players will need to complete this specific set of challenges.

As of now, the challenges haven't been added to the game. However, they will soon appear in leaks almost a week before The Foundation skin in Fortnite is supposed to be available.

The Foundation skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 all his cosmetics

The face of The Foundation in Fortnite is none other than legendary Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Therefore, along with the basic skin, players will also be able to unlock a The Rock variant of The Foundation skin. Besides this, players can unlock two entire pages of other cosmetics.

Also Read Article Continues below

The second page of the mystery skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, is still hidden. However, from the first page, we can tell that players will get Foundation's Fortune sticker, True Foundation spray, Foundation's Mantle back bling, Foundation's Plasma Spike, and Foundational wrap.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar