Fortnite survey accidentally leaks new member of The Seven

Only four members of The Seven in Fortnite have been discovered. The Foundation, The Scientist, The Visitor, and The Paradigm are the only known members of the secret organization. The former three have sworn to free the Zero Point and break the loop.

The remaining three members of The Seven in Fortnite are The two Sisters and The Origin. As players reached the Sanctuary on the Artemis map, they discovered more about The Seven. This is where all members of the secret organization reside. Totems of every The Seven member can be found there.

Players could expect to know more about and even see the remaining members of The Seven in Fortnite Chapter 3. However, a recent Epic Games survey might have just leaked what The Origin skin might look like when it arrives.

The Origin from The Seven in Fortnite leaked

Epic Games sends out frequent Fortnite skin surveys to test the waters around potential skin designs. These often serve as a great source of information on all the upcoming skins and characters arriving in the game. Previously, several important characters and collaborations were teased in surveys and also ended up coming into the game.

A similar survey recently leaked the fifth member of the Seven in Fortnite. Players already had an idea of what The Origin looks like from his mask at the Sanctuary. However, the skin design from the survey has almost confirmed the arrival of The Origin in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Unlike other members of The Seven, The Origin in Fortnite Chapter 3 looks like he harnesses magical powers. He certainly looks like a fighter who relies heavily on agility and magic.

The Sisters from The Seven in Fortnite also leaked

With five members of The Seven discovered, this only leaves out The Sisters in Fortnite. It seems like the last two members of the secret organization are twin sisters. The recently leaked skin survey did contain images of twin female fighters, which may be either The Sisters from The Seven or outfit styles for the same skin.

The leaked Fortnite skin survey also gives the first look at two new possible IO guards. The Imagined Order is making its way to the Flip Side, and it plans to bring all the muscle and the brain with it. It seems like the Fortnite Chapter 3 storyline will surround the tensions between the IO and The Seven.

