Fortnite x Balenciaga collaboration: Skins, Pickaxes, free sprays, and more revealed

Fortnite is no stranger to collaborating with huge brands. Nearly every single season has had a portion of it dedicated to Marvel, one of the biggest brands in the world. Fortnite has collaborated with so many huge brands that it's really not a surprise when the next one comes about. Fortnite even collaborated with Ferrari last season, so anything is possible.

Epic Games is now adding Balenciaga, the high fashion brand, to that list. One of the biggest fashion brands in the entire world will be making an entry into the Fortnite universe. Here are all the details surrounding one of Fortnite's most ambitious collaborations to date.

Fortnite x Balenciaga collaboration details

Epic Games recently announced the collaboration on their blog on September 20:

"On September 20, 2021, at 8 PM ET, Digital Fashion comes to life in Fortnite. See Ramirez, Doggo, and others express themselves in a whole new way with help from the Balenciaga Fit Set. Show the world your unexpected side with the Set’s apparel, free Sprays, the Strange Times Featured Hub, and a live Fortography campaign."

The featured items include:

Outfits

Unchained Ramirez Outfit:

Shady Doggo Outfit

Fashion Banshee Outfit

Game Knight Outfit

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



youtu.be/ANI0CnRdAmo ALL Fortnite x Balenciaga Cosmetics Showcased! (Shady Doggo, Speed Sneaker, + More!) ALL Fortnite x Balenciaga Cosmetics Showcased! (Shady Doggo, Speed Sneaker, + More!)



youtu.be/ANI0CnRdAmo https://t.co/vDwjivfTeM

Back blings

Logo Lugger Back Bling

Skate Pocket Duffle Back Bling

Everyday Sleekpack Back Bling

Camo Carrier Back Bling

The upcoming Balenciaga back blings in Fortnite. (Image via Epic Games)

Other

Speed Sneaker Pickaxe

Parasail Purse Glider

Signature Look Wrap

The Look Emote

Also Read

Additionally, from 10 am EST on September 21 (tomorrow) to 10 am EST on September 28, Shady Doggo will have two Quests for players to complete. Fortnite players can "pull off the perfect pose against graffiti" and "fetch him new Triple S sneakers." This will unlock the free Fashion Doggo Spray and the Knight Looks Spray, which are two free emotes that Fortnite players can enjoy.

During that same time period, players can hang out with other fashionable players, change their look with Changing Booths, and add Balenciaga Fit Outfits straight from the Strange Times featured hub in Creative mode.

Edited by Danyal Arabi