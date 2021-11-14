Top 5 Fortnite collaborations that would result in absolute disasters

Fortnite has had so many crossovers and collaborations that some would never even expect.

The Battle Royale game has had deals with DC and Marvel Comics, Star Wars, famous musicians, and several other media franchises from the gaming, television, and movie industries.

There are some uncharted territories for Fortnite, however. It's a good thing they haven't gone those routes, because there are several collaborations that would be an absolute disaster if they ever arrived in Fortnite.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 collaborations that would be disastrous for Fortnite

5) WWE

The WWE logo. (Image via World Wrestling Entertainment)

There is no doubt that a crossover with WWE and Fortnite would be a blast. The fact of the matter is, though, so many people would be upset that their favorite wrestler wasn't included.

On top of that, WWE probably wouldn't want their superstars being shot at in the Battle Royale. It wouldn't be a great look for their organization.

4) Mario

The characters of Mario Party. (Image via Nintendo)

There have been a couple Nintendo properties in Fortnite, such as Samus from Metroid. Mario, though, feels like it would end in disaster. Mario and his friends are famously small compared to other Nintendo icons. Could you imagine Mario being made the size of a Fortnite character? People would laugh it out of the game.

3) PUBG

A promotional image for PUBG. (Image via PlayerUnknown)

For some reason, rival games have players that love to go to war against each other. If PUBG and Fortnite ever crossed over, it would be the end of the world. Two Battle Royale games doing a collaboration together?

Hell would probably have frozen over at that point, and the majority of fans wouldn't have nice things to say about the matter.

2) Peppa Pig

Fortnite @FakeniteGame This is my brother George This is my brother George https://t.co/S8KSJ5gXbG

A parody Fortnite account on Twitter has done its share of fake collaboration promotion. One such tweet the account sent out to its followers was a crossover artwork for Fortnite x Peppa Pig. If this ever happened, the Fortnite player base would never take the game seriously again.

1) Breaking Bad

Fortnite @FakeniteGame Did you even pay attention in my chemistry class? Did you even pay attention in my chemistry class? https://t.co/2R2SBpBEWY

Another gem from the parody account mentioned earlier was a Breaking Bad crossover with Fortnite. This would be the worst decision Epic Games ever made.

Breaking Bad has plenty of drug references and is obviously not geared for a younger audience. Many children play Fortnite and this would send them down a rabbit hole they wouldn't come back from.

