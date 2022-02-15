Fortnite controller update is now allowing console players to aim exactly like KBM

Fortnite has released a revolutionary update. With it, console players will be able to take even more control over their aim and likely improve it. This is the latest attempt to bridge the gap between console, keyboard and mouse gamers and will likely revolutionize the gaming industry at large.

The update is set to introduce what they're calling "Gyro Aiming." Here's what players need to know about it.

Fortnite adds Gyro Aiming in latest update

The brand new update will completely change how console players play the game. There has been a distinct gap between console and keyboard and mouse players for a long time, but those days may be coming to an end.

Fortnite announced the change in a tweet. One thing that's important to note is that it specifically says "the platforms that support it."

Made in collaboration with input specialist and flick stick creator



More info: We've added new and improved gyro controls along with flick stick on the platforms that support it.Made in collaboration with input specialist and flick stick creator @JibbSmart , check out the video for all of the details of what's new!More info: fn.gg/GyroControls We've added new and improved gyro controls along with flick stick on the platforms that support it.Made in collaboration with input specialist and flick stick creator @JibbSmart, check out the video for all of the details of what's new!More info: fn.gg/GyroControls https://t.co/Brj0RIJOKj

Those platforms are:

PC

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Nintendo Switch

Android

Unfortunately, Xbox players will not be able to take advantage of this update since the controllers do not have the hardware for it right now.

Made in collaboration with input specialist and flick stick creator Julian



fortnite.com/blog/gyro-aimi… Gyro Aiming and Flick Stick Come to Fortnite in v19.30 - More Controller Options!Made in collaboration with input specialist and flick stick creator Julian Gyro Aiming and Flick Stick Come to Fortnite in v19.30 - More Controller Options!Made in collaboration with input specialist and flick stick creator Julianfortnite.com/blog/gyro-aimi… https://t.co/VmRvsHet5A

Players on the supported platforms can now enable Gyro Controls. Here's how to do just that:

Navigate to settings on Fortnite Find the "Touch and Motion" tab Find the "Gyro Aiming" setting Toggle it to on

Fortnite players will now be able to aim precisely by moving their controller. This will potentially eliminate the gap between console, keyboard and mouse by giving console players the same abilities as their PC counterparts.

Gyroid Aiming can be found in settings (Image via Epic Games)

There are a couple of customization options for this new feature, so it isn't just an on or off choice. These are the options, according to the Epic Games blog post regarding this update:

Active Mode (Combat)

Scope Only: Gyro active only when aiming scoped weapons.

Scope or Aiming: Gyro active when aiming any weapon.

Scope, Aiming, Harvesting: Gyro active when aiming any weapon or swinging your Harvesting Tool.

Always: Gyro active whether or not you’re aiming a weapon or swinging your Harvesting Tool.

Active Mode (Building)

None: Gyro active neither when building or editing.

Editing: Gyro active when editing but not building.

Always: Gyro active when either building or editing.

They also had this to say as a helpful tip when learning about this new feature:

"Choose the effect your right stick stick has on gyro! If you set “Look Stick Effect” to “None,” using (or not using) the right stick has no effect on gyro. If you set it to “Disables,” using the right stick will disable gyro. This is helpful for repositioning your controller without moving the camera."

Update v19.30 is live now, so the supported platforms can try out Gyro Aiming and more.

