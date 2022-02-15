Fortnite's recent updates saved the competitive side from collapsing

With the release of Fortnite Chapter 3, there was a mix of reactions from the community and player base. At the beginning of the chapter, players experienced and saw an entirely different map and weapon loadout available to them.

But soon after, as players started to adjust to the new additions and changes, the community started noticing significant flaws and issues that provoked the majority of the player base not to play the latest chapter.

On the competitive side of Fortnite, it has been observed that various pro players and content creators did not enjoy much of Chapter 3 before the latest updates showed up.

Recent updates saved the Fortnite competitive scene

Epic added new recent updates and changed a lot of elements to the game that gave it a more balanced playing approach. These updates include the addition of a newly upgraded Heavy Shotgun that was liked by the community due to its consistent damage and unique crosshairs.

Fortnite has also nerfed stats for both the MK-7 and Stinger SMG, which made it more balanced than the weapons available on the island. The Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters used in competitive matches were nerfed to only 20 shots so that players don't overuse the Mythic.

Fortnite was in a major downfall

Pro players were quitting the game at a rapid rate. Almost every day, the community sees a downfall on the competitive side of where players cannot compete in tournaments due to unbalanced weapons/items.

Several players who were at their peak in the progressive years of Chapter 1 and 2 have now been beaten down in competitive play and performance.

Reasons why Chapter 3 almost had a major backlash

1) New Over-powered weapons

The introduction of the new SMG and Assault Rifles changed the weapon meta of the new chapter. Not only was it overpowered, but it also caused a major unbalanced system in the weapons that loopers use.

Stinger SMG has the most broken stats of any SMG in-game. No building mechanics or high-ground retakes that pros practice daily can combat that gun.

2) Spider-Man's Web Shooters

In public matches, Spider-Man's new Mythic ability was adored. However, it wasn't the same case on the competitive side of Fortnite. The Web Shooters comprised 80 shots used for mobility by competitive players. But this turned into a significant backlash, where pros could not conquer their respective locations.

This was due to rotating players immediately spawning in using the mythic and W-Keying of their opponents. It caused a major backlash where players camped until the End Zone as they had the Spider-Man Mythic from the start.

3) Below-average performance shotguns

Changes to the weapons available on the island included the complete vaulting of the pump shotgun. In return, two new shotguns were added that did not live up to the community's expectations. The new shotguns did very little damage and had a longer reload time through the next shot.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar