Is Fortnite gaining popularity or losing it after Chapter 3 Season 1?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has received a mixed response from the community so far. While casual players are enjoying the return of Tilted Towers, professional players have glaring issues with the meta.
Regardless of the criticism, Chapter 3 Season 1 is one of the most popular seasons in the game's history. So much so that veterans like Ninja have been constantly playing it as well.
This article explains if the game is gaining popularity or losing it since the inception of Chapter 3 Season 1.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is arguably the best season ever
There are many reasons players and content creators believe Fortnite is currently at its best stage. Epic Games has struck the right balance between new content and bringing back fan-favorite features.
Klombos on the island, for instance, have been a massive hit. The dinosaurs are adorable, and they even contribute to the gameplay by offering loot and gliding opportunities.
On the flip side, the highly anticipated return of Tilted Towers and The Grotto (as Covert Canyon) has been appreciated by veterans and new players alike. The former have been able to recreate their memories from Chapter 1, and the latter can finally enjoy the content they have missed out on.
Similarly, the weapons in Chapter 3 Season 1 are entirely new. MK Seven and Stinger SMG might be broken, but they're fun to use and not a lot of players mind the 'spray and pray' meta. Also, Epic Games is constantly introducing weapon tunings and new shotguns to balance the meta.
This explains why content creators are regaining their confidence in the title with Chapter 3 Season 1. Obviously, there are certain issues, but the developers seem to be working according to the feedback.
A great example of the same is snow on the map. Initially, it was planned that the snow will melt from the whole map. However, when players complained about it, the developers retained some snow.
Fortnite pros are leaving the game at an alarming rate
The only bone of contention is the competitive community. Apparently, professional players aren't satisfied with the meta this season.
Several big names like Tfue and Nickmercs have quit the competitive scene, but they still make videos about the game occasionally.
Fortnite's professional flank is ever-evolving, and new players with impeccable skills are continuously making a name for themselves.
Hence, it is evident that Epic Games' Battle Royale game is gaining a ton of popularity with Chapter 3 Season 1. The developers can easily continue the momentum with regular updates, map changes, storyline developments, weapon tunings, and more.
At the same time, other Battle Royale titles like Apex Legends and Call of Duty Warzone have their own problems. They aren't an enormous threat to Fortnite's popularity, and it is safe to assume that it will be on top of the Battle Royale genre in the years to come.