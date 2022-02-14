Is Fortnite gaining popularity or losing it after Chapter 3 Season 1?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has received a mixed response from the community so far. While casual players are enjoying the return of Tilted Towers, professional players have glaring issues with the meta.

Regardless of the criticism, Chapter 3 Season 1 is one of the most popular seasons in the game's history. So much so that veterans like Ninja have been constantly playing it as well.

This article explains if the game is gaining popularity or losing it since the inception of Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is arguably the best season ever

There are many reasons players and content creators believe Fortnite is currently at its best stage. Epic Games has struck the right balance between new content and bringing back fan-favorite features.

Klombos on the island, for instance, have been a massive hit. The dinosaurs are adorable, and they even contribute to the gameplay by offering loot and gliding opportunities.

Snipey ☃️ @lilsniper04 Klombo is the best thing ever in Fortnite 🦖 Klombo is the best thing ever in Fortnite 🦖

On the flip side, the highly anticipated return of Tilted Towers and The Grotto (as Covert Canyon) has been appreciated by veterans and new players alike. The former have been able to recreate their memories from Chapter 1, and the latter can finally enjoy the content they have missed out on.

Nick Eh 30 @NickEh30 Fortnite Chapter 3 has been wild so far!



New Map: Tilted Towers, Grotto 2.0, Tornados/Lightning



New Items: MK 7 Red Dot, Shield Kegs, Med Mist, Web Swinging, Tents



New Collabs: Spider Man, The Rock



New Mechanics: Klombos, Falling Trees, Crowns, Sliding Fortnite Chapter 3 has been wild so far!New Map: Tilted Towers, Grotto 2.0, Tornados/LightningNew Items: MK 7 Red Dot, Shield Kegs, Med Mist, Web Swinging, TentsNew Collabs: Spider Man, The RockNew Mechanics: Klombos, Falling Trees, Crowns, Sliding

Similarly, the weapons in Chapter 3 Season 1 are entirely new. MK Seven and Stinger SMG might be broken, but they're fun to use and not a lot of players mind the 'spray and pray' meta. Also, Epic Games is constantly introducing weapon tunings and new shotguns to balance the meta.

This explains why content creators are regaining their confidence in the title with Chapter 3 Season 1. Obviously, there are certain issues, but the developers seem to be working according to the feedback.

A great example of the same is snow on the map. Initially, it was planned that the snow will melt from the whole map. However, when players complained about it, the developers retained some snow.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic changed the snow to stop melting at this stage in 19.10, looks like they listened and the snow is staying.. I have no idea if it was intended but the snow won't melt anymore after this! Epic changed the snow to stop melting at this stage in 19.10, looks like they listened and the snow is staying.. I have no idea if it was intended but the snow won't melt anymore after this! https://t.co/AlekqAIq7k

Fortnite pros are leaving the game at an alarming rate

The only bone of contention is the competitive community. Apparently, professional players aren't satisfied with the meta this season.

Several big names like Tfue and Nickmercs have quit the competitive scene, but they still make videos about the game occasionally.

Clix @Clix why are zens still in the game , why are hella cheaters just not getting banned, why is spaz not back in the game, why are smg not nerfed, why is epic not doing anything to fix the game, why do i still not have a girlfriend . why are zens still in the game , why are hella cheaters just not getting banned, why is spaz not back in the game, why are smg not nerfed, why is epic not doing anything to fix the game, why do i still not have a girlfriend .

Fortnite's professional flank is ever-evolving, and new players with impeccable skills are continuously making a name for themselves.

Hence, it is evident that Epic Games' Battle Royale game is gaining a ton of popularity with Chapter 3 Season 1. The developers can easily continue the momentum with regular updates, map changes, storyline developments, weapon tunings, and more.

Clix @Clix see y'all in LA for main event ($20,000 ) 1st in Streambowlsee y'all in LA for main event ($20,000 1st in Streambowl 🏆see y'all in LA for main event ($20,000 💸) https://t.co/TJnNwZ4myi

At the same time, other Battle Royale titles like Apex Legends and Call of Duty Warzone have their own problems. They aren't an enormous threat to Fortnite's popularity, and it is safe to assume that it will be on top of the Battle Royale genre in the years to come.

