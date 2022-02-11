Machine Pistol or SMGs: Which spray weapon should you carry in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Fortnite Chapter 3 has introduced a ton of new and old weapons to the game, giving players a chance to try out all kinds of combinations. From new Mythic weapons to the return of heavy shotguns, there's no scarcity of options.

Recently, the developers unvaulted the Machine Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 with the v19.20 February 8 hotfix.

This has reignited the conversation about the 'Spray and Pray' meta in the game. Many players want to know if they should use the Machine Pistol or SMGs to carry as a spray weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Machine Pistol or SMGs: Which one should you own in Fortnite Chapter 3?

The Machine Pistol was a part of the game files in Chapter 1 Season 7 and has been officially released in Chapter 3 Season 1. It is currently available in all rarities, from Common to Legendary and has been receiving a lot of love from players.

The Machine Pistol has the following stats:

Damage - 19

- 19 Fire Rate- 13.5

13.5 Magazine size - 35

- 35 Reload Time - 2.03

- 2.03 DPS- 256.5

Shiina @ShiinaBR Gameplay of the new Machine Pistol! Gameplay of the new Machine Pistol! https://t.co/SdTD26fpmI

As can be discerned, the weapon has very impressive numbers. Machine Pistol has a DPS (damage per second) of around 266, and can hold 35 bullets at a time. Further, it takes two seconds to reload.

Given the facts listed above, the weapon makes for a perfect killing machine and can shred builds and enemies in the blink of an eye. However, the player will lose out on accuracy. It is advised that players shoot in bursts, rather than emptying the barrel at once.

On the other hand, SMGs like MK Seven and the Stinger, when compared to the Machine Pistol, have lower damage and fire rate at close range.

Here are the stats for MK Seven:

DPS - 250

Damage - 25

Fire Rate -10

Magazine Size - 35

Reload Time - 2.635s

Meanwhile, the Stinger SMGs range from dealing 16 to 20 damage per shot (194 - 240 damage per second). All Stinger SMGs use Light Ammo. The Stinger SMG has a headshot multiplier of 1.5x.

Another advantage of the Machine Pistol is its extended magazine size and fast reload times. This clearly gives the Machine Pistol an upper hand against the SMGs, making it worthy of a place in your inventory.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, at the end of the day, choosing between the Machine Pistol and SMGs is up to the player's preference.

Edited by Saman