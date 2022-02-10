Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is now entirely a 'Spray and Pray'

With the arrival of the Machine Pistol, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has become the best illustration of 'Spray and Pray.' The current state of shotguns is as worse as it gets, and there is no incentive for players to use them.

As it turns out, the Machine Pistol is also broken in terms of DPS and fire rate. Some loopers even believe it is stronger than the Stinger SMG, which is already one of the most overpowered weapons in the game's history.

Machine Pistol's impact on Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 meta explained

There have been several changes in the Fortnite meta lately. The OG Heavy Shotgun was unvaulted with massive buffs, and players finally had a shotgun that was worth using.

The Heavy Shotgun seemed so overpowered that it was even called a sniper by many within the community. Unlike any shotgun ever, it was able to deal damage at medium ranges as well.

However, the meta is again inclined towards 'Spray and Pray' weapons with Machine Pistol. It has the following stats:

Damage - 19

- 19 Fire Rate- 13.5

13.5 Magazine size - 35

- 35 Reload Time - 2.03

- 2.03 DPS- 256.5

Shiina @ShiinaBR Gameplay of the new Machine Pistol! Gameplay of the new Machine Pistol! https://t.co/SdTD26fpmI

It is no surprise that a pistol with close to 266 DPS (damage per second), a 35 round magazine, and 2 second reload time is considered broken. From shredding builds to enemies, this weapon can do it all in mere seconds.

The only downside associated with the Machine Pistol is its accuracy. Players are advised not to spray continuously with this weapon. Instead, they can spray in small bursts and make the most out of the 35 bullets.

Are the 'Spray and Pray' weapons in Fortnite overpowered?

Naturally, the prominence of ARs and SMGs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has received a mixed response from the community. While casual players love the shift from shotguns, pros and content creators are heavily concerned.

As opposed to the Shotguns, the SMGs and ARs deal unbelievable amounts of damage. Even though the Heavy Shotgun is one of the most powerful shotguns ever, it is no match to the MK Seven, the Stinger SMG, and now the Machine Pistol.

A pistol should certainly not be more viable than guns, and the developers might need to bring some weapon tunings before this imbalance becomes a glaring issue.

Apart from weapons, Chapter 3 Season 1 has been a massive hit. New updates have arrived consistently, and there's a lot of new content to look forward to.

