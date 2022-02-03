Fortnite Heavy Shotgun is so buffed, its almost a sniper

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has managed gamers to stick to the game due to regular content updates. The IO is back on the island, and the fourth drill outpost is already on the map.

The organization is proceeding rapidly, and everything indicates an intense outcome in the near future which may require gamers to have some special weapons.

Epic has recently added the Heavy Shotgun to the island following the 19.20 update. Since its addition to the game, gamers have used it to showcase their dominance and emerge as the last one standing. The Heavy Shotgun has received positive feedback, as discussed in this article.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Heavy Shotgun is extremely potent

Gamers were disappointed to find out that Epic has vaulted all the shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3. Even though the developers added Striker Pump Shotgun and the Auto Shotgun, their performance was not up to the mark.

Spike25512 @Spike255122 i hopped on fortnite this morning to check out the new update and the new update to the heavy shotgun is amazing also ended up getting a solo win and beating my kill record this season is so much fun i hopped on fortnite this morning to check out the new update and the new update to the heavy shotgun is amazing also ended up getting a solo win and beating my kill record this season is so much fun https://t.co/ZT52hVMwQf

The unavailability of a powerful shotgun was saddening. Close-range fights were less intense and bland. The game desperately needed a potent weapon in that category. It seems Epic has heard the wishes of gamers and introduced the Heavy Shotgun to Chapter 3 Season 1.

Gamers have been using the newly added weapon and are pretty satisfied with its performance. Eliminating opponents has become a cakewalk and, at times, leaves gamers surprised.

Shotguns are meant for close-range combats; however, there are instances when gamers are forced to attack from a distance. Usually, shotguns are not accurate over a distance and only land minor damages to the opponent. But the Heavy Shotgun has demonstrated exceptional skills and deals significant damage from mid-range.

A close-range shot can deal around 141 damage to the enemy. A well-placed shot can deal 131 headshot damage and over 60 body shot damage. The one-shot accuracy and the damage dealt to the opponent using the Heavy Shotgun resembles a sniper and is extremely powerful.

Statistics of the Heavy Shotgun

The statistics of the Heavy Shotgun are given below:

Common Uncommon Rare Epic Legendary DPS 105.3 111.8 117 123.5 128.7 Damage 81 86 90 95 99 Fire Rate 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 Reload Time 4.84 s 4.62 s 4.4 s 4.18 s 3.96 s

Also Read Article Continues below

Loopers who are yet to try this weapon out in Fortnite are missing out on a lot of action. They should log into the game and get their hands on the Heavy Shotgun and enjoy the intense action in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha