With over a hundred loopers on the Fortnite island, it is necessary to provide some sort of mobility that will help them travel across the map. As the storm emerges from zero point, it puts loopers in a state of panic where they resort to traversal items to make a quick run into the safe zone.

Mobility items and vehicles are added to the game, making the loopers at ease for traveling long distances.

Over the past few years Fortnite has made several additions and reductions to different types of vehicles and items that have provided traversal advantages to players.

Mobility is also highly necessary for competitive players in tournaments or arenas. Here are the 6 items or vehicles ranked and used for mobility in Fortnite.

6 Items or Vehicles used for mobility in Fortnite, ranked

1) Ballers

The Baller is a vehicle that was added to Chapter 1 Season 8. It is a user friendly vehicle that can be driven by a single looper. It can move in any direction and will turn along the axis when the player moves the camera around.

Baller also has two methods of propulsion: a boost and grappler. This was one of the most used vehicles for both competitive and non-competitive matches back in the OG days.

2) Spider-Man's web shooters

Spiderman's Web Shooters are one of the most popular traversal items in Chapter 3. It is considered a must to carry items in a player's loadout. It wasn't the most user-friendly at first, but if practiced and spent time with, it could provide great mobility and combat advantage.

It is available in limited quantities in the arena but has around 80 web shots in its cartridge to shoot in casual matches.

3) Driftboard

The Driftboard was an extremely fun vehicle which was added in Fortnite Season 7. It was inspired by Back To The Future's Hoverboard and allows only one Looper to ride it.

It also allows the Looper to shoot, heal or emote whilst maintaining the momentum they have gathered while riding it. It was a popular item that was not only used for its mobility, but also to have fun and perform various stunts that were unimaginable back in the day.

4) Rift-To-Go

Rift-To-Go was one of the first extraordinary items in Fortnite with a unique ability. When the Fortnite storyline was just at its beginning, zero-point energy was stored in a capsule known as a "Rift-To-Go" that loopers could break.

This, in turn, would help them travel interdimensionally into a different portal that is up within the island's sky limit. Players used this several times to travel long distances or to escape a fight. It has a unique feature, where if used, it will leave a broken rift that could again be used by other players in a limited time.

5) Quadcrashers

QuadCrashers were one of the first vehicles that could be driven by two loopers. Back in its release in season 6, players discovered a new meta with quads where they could boost it infinitely and stay airborne.

The quads have been removed and vaulted multiple times, but are now currently active on Fortnite's Chapter 3 Island, where it now requires gas to run on.

6) Kit's Shockwave Launcher

Kit's Shockwave Launcher was an extremely advantageous weapon that used normal rockets in order to release shockwave bullets to act as impulse grenades to players. It was majorly used in competitive matches.

It provided assistance towards mobility and was also used against players to push them into the storm or launch themselves into their builds.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul