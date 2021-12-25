The good old days of Fortnite are back, but no one noticed

Fortnite Chapter 3 brings the game full-circle. However, no one seems to have taken notice. Aside from the odd professional player raging about how bad the game is, the community at large seems happy to have the 'good old days' back.

While it may not be exactly the 'OG' season everyone was hoping for, a lot of good things have returned to the game. Despite them being very subtle in nature, they resonate with the 'old school' vibes of the past.

Fortnite Chapter 3 map represents the best of both worlds

The current in-game map has many elements from Chapter 1. The Daily Bugle sits where the Volcano once was and biomes are very diverse. Hopefully, when the snow melts, a permanent snow biome will also remain.

While it's unknown how the map will evolve, with the current storyline, things are bound to get interesting. With a 'Rocket' poised to launch and the Imagined Order making a return, it's anyone's guess how the island will be affected.

Old content creators are making a comeback

Fortnite is a great game but it is the content creators that make it better. During the 'OG' days, streamers such as Richard Tyler Blevins aka Ninja and Jack 'Courage' Dunlop hyped the game to the max.

With Chapter 3 in full swing, they are once more creating content and streaming regularly. Hopefully in time, older content creators such as Daequan Loco may even make a return.

Quadcrashers, X-4 Stormwings and Choppas

Shiina @ShiinaBR The Quadcrasher got added to Fortnite exactly 3 years ago! 🔥



The Quadcrasher got added to Fortnite exactly 3 years ago! 🔥

Keep in mind, the vehicle has been slightly updated in the latest update, so maybe it will finally return soon? 👀

The mighty Quadcrashers have made a return to the island. Despite their aerial capabilities being nerfed, they are still fun to use for mobility. While they may not feel like the 'OG' vehicle, they are still just as good.

In addition to Quads, the X-4 Stormwing and Choppa may be added back to the game soon. If these vehicles do not reminisce of the 'good old days,' then nothing will. Hopefully, players will get to see them in-game sometime soon in 2022.

"Tilted Towers, we must survive"

The best part of Chapter 3 is undoubtedly the 'OG' locations. Even though they have been slightly tweaked, players can identify them in a heartbeat. Currently POIs such as Greasy Grove and Shifty Shafts are accessible on the map.

However, when the snow begins to melt sometime in 2022, possibly the most sweaty location in the game's history will become accessible as well. Fighting to dominate Tilted Towers is going to become a new in-game challenge for many players.

