"This season is so sh*t": Fortnite pro gets unending backlash for bad-mouthing Chapter 3 Season 1

The 'FaZe Clan' is no stranger to controversy. However, that didn't stop Josue 'FaZe' Sway from taking a dig at Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 1. Unfortunately for the gamer, he received immediate backlash from the community.

FaZe Sway @FaZeSway havent played fortnite for like a week the season is so shit havent played fortnite for like a week the season is so shit

According to him, the current season is bad, due to which he hasn't played the game for a week. While opinions are acceptable within the community, many shut him down by stating, "Didn't ask."

Sadly, this is not the first time that professional players have taken a jab at the game. However, the question to be asked here is- is Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 as bad as it's made out to be?

The state of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

According to FaZe Sway, the new season is not up to the mark. However, according to the majority of the community, which includes concept artists, data miners/leakers, and other professional players, it's quite the opposite.

The hype can clearly be seen on social media. With Fortnite trending often, it's clear that the community loves the game. To further back up the statement, Twitter has turned Fortnite Chapter 3's 'successful launch' into a case study.

Keeping aside the facts and figures, the developers have added a plethora of goodies to the game. 'OG' locations have made a return. The game also has a Spider-Man crossover featuring cosmetics, the Daily Bugle, and the Foundation himself.

The entire storyline of the game has drastically progressed as well. This has set up a chain of events for the major factions of the Metaverse. Given these facts, FaZe Sway's opinion doesn't really add up.

CRYPTOS_LOGOS @CryptosLogos @FitzyLeakz @FaZeSway Its a clout farm, dont engage. It will make it worse but he has more followers than you so perhaps it may benefit you more @FitzyLeakz @FaZeSway Its a clout farm, dont engage. It will make it worse but he has more followers than you so perhaps it may benefit you more

Nevertheless, all that's said and done. Though Sway's opinion did not get him many internet points, there is no denying that Fortnite does have a few underlying problems in-game. Even though they are not major issues, they are hampering gameplay.

The minors issues with Fortnite Chapter 3

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite's Servers are having login & matchmaking issues, AGAIN. This just shows how many players are logging-in during chapter 3 (& for the presents), we've never experienced this every 1-2 days since Chapter 1 lmao Fortnite's Servers are having login & matchmaking issues, AGAIN. This just shows how many players are logging-in during chapter 3 (& for the presents), we've never experienced this every 1-2 days since Chapter 1 lmao https://t.co/aMJWgKCy5F

Despite Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 being the best one yet, there are a few problems that have to be addressed. Currently the most common issue seems to be matchmaking/login failures.

Due to unprecedented volumes of traffic, the game's servers are unable to cope. As of now, this is the second time that servers have crashed. In addition to the server issue, there is a growing list of bugs and glitches that are piling up.

List of bugs and glitches for Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via Trello)

With developers out for their winter break, issuing a permanent fix may take some time. Hopefully, the holiday season concludes without too many problems. The last thing developers need is a 'nightmare before Christmas'.

