Amidst FaZe crypto scam controversy FaZe Teeqo to take a temporary break, here is how the Internet reacted

The last few weeks have been full of turmoil for members of FaZe clan following their involvement in SaveTheKids cryptocurrency scam. The clan removed Kay and suspended Jarvis and Nikan. However, after meticulous research, FaZe Teeqo was deemed innocent. Sadly, ever since his initial temporary ban, he has been inactive on social media and announced recently that he will take a break from content creation.
Keemstar and Coffeezilla, who have been working behind the scenes to uncover the truth behind the scam, have shown a lot of support for Teeqo.
The duo found out that the content creator spent his own money to buy the Save The Kids coin and never sold it, losing $30k for holding his money.
After a long hiatus from social media, FaZe Teeqo finally broke the silence on the matter. Naturally, the entire situation has been nothing short of a nightmare and has taken a toll on his mental health.
The Swedish content creator revealed via Twitter that he will be taking a break but will soon be uploading a video to throw more light on the matter.
FaZe Kay, on the flip side, launched a counter-attack by serving a legal notice to Coffeezilla, to get him to take down all the evidence against him. Kay stated that he was innocent and that he, like everyone else, was also scammed.
Coffeezilla, however, doubled down to reveal that he has tons of evidence against Kay and a legal notice is just another way to distract everyone away from the truth.
Interestingly, he also revealed that he has evidence of Kay being involved in another crypto scam, details of which Coffeezilla will reveal soon.
Internet responds to FaZe Teeqo's break from content creation
Responding to his decision to take a break from content creation, Teeqo's honest patrons sent in messages asking him to keep his head held high.
