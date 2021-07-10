"Kay got scammed while scamming others": Coffeezilla reacts to FaZe Kay's explanation video about SaveTheKids crypto scam

As FaZe Clan continues to reel from the shock of the "SaveTheKids" token scam that has devastated fans worldwide, Frazier "Kay" Khattri released a statement talking about the so-called "truth" of the matter. The former FaZe Clan member uploaded a 2-minute YouTube video titled "The Truth About SaveTheKids," which ironically raises more questions than it answers.

Vague, inconsistent, and seemingly disingenuous, Kay's apology didn't go down well with internet sleuth Coffeezilla, who explained why the apology was false.

FaZe Kay's "SaveTheKids" statement gets picked apart by Coffeezilla

Wow, this response by @FrazierKay is going to age like milk given the info we’ve uncovered. Playing the victim after you were involved with charity fraud? 🤢🤮https://t.co/zwTShZ3XVj — Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) July 10, 2021

Kay started his video with a plea to all his fans not to believe a word of what people are saying about him online. Citing legal reasons, the content creator explained that he couldn't go into detail about what exactly is going on behind the scenes but reiterated that he and a few other FaZe Clan members were victims of "someone they trusted":

"I know that I haven't posted in a while, and there is so much that I want to say about what's happened in the past month. However, for legal reasons, all I'm allowed to say right now is this, please, do not believe what you're hearing online. All of these people making videos think that they know the truth, that they know who's responsible when they just don't."

Later in the video, he implied they were misguided by another individual who abused their trust to profit in six figures, while Kay and all his fans who invested in the token were left with nothing.

"So this is the truth, alright? I lost money on SaveTheKids tokens, but what upsets me the most is that others were hurt. We've uncovered significant evidence which confirms that a dishonest person abused his trust with me to scam everybody. This person gained my trust and the trust of my friends while still encouraging us to be the public faces of these schemes. He then abused that trust to go and alter the code right before launch, resulting in six-figure profits for him and leaving the rest of us to blame."

Coffeezilla believes this unnamed individual to be Sam Pepper, who has had affiliations with other "pump and dump" crypto scams. Citing that his investigation into the situation is ongoing, he "100%" confirmed Pepper was involved in the FaZe Crypto scam.

He plays the victim like he was duped by @sampepper when we all know they’ve both been involved in shady stuff. Moonportal, Gamesafeio, SafeGalaxy.. Both of them are serial pump n dumpers. So basically Kay got scammed while scamming others and we’re supposed to feel bad?



PASS. — Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) July 10, 2021

To be clear, Sam Pepper was 100% involved and we’ve (me and @OrdinaryGamers) have been working tirelessly to figure out his role in this. But Kay has been uncooperative the whole time, and to play the victim and the guy who’s “trying to fix everything” in the 9th hr makes me mad. — Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) July 10, 2021

The situation is still unfolding, and it cannot be said for sure who's in the right or wrong in the whole FaZe Crypto scam until evidence about the situation surfaces and not just statements from the parties involved.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

