FaZe Banks accused of colluding with Banksocial amidst massive backlash over 'pump and dump' crypto scam

FaZe Banks, also known as Richard "Ricky" Bengston, has yet again come under fire following the "pump and dump" FaZe crypto scam, which involved several members of the FaZe Clan.

While action has been taken against the members, whether FaZe Banks had any involvement in the matter has left the internet divided.

Nobody's more upset about all of this than we are. We took action the moment this was brought to our attention. Shit's embarrassing & I honestly wish these guys came to me about this in the beginning so I could've shut the entire thing down before it was too late. We had no idea. — FaZe Banks (@Banks) July 7, 2021

FaZe Banks maintains that his wallet is public information and that he never asked people to "buy or invest" in any cryptocurrency. He also maintains that the entire FaZe Crypto scam fiasco cannot be pinned on him or the FaZe Clan.

While this is true now, an alleged collaborative partner known as Banksocial has recently spoken about prior allegations. New evidence has come to light, which holds Banks partly responsible for another "pump and dump" scheme that occurred a while ago.

I have an idea let’s pump and dump a coin that is worth 0.0000001. I will buy 20Ks worth and tell my fans to buy it so the price shoots up so I can make 10k in 20 minutes. Oh and I’m not a financial advisor so if u guys get screwed it’s not my fault!! Damn banks wtf pic.twitter.com/QZqa6wm1X0 — thief biden (@thiefbiden) May 29, 2021

FaZe Banks x Banksocial

In an interview with Mashable, BankSocial CEO John Wingate had a lot to say about FaZe Banks and the entire fiasco. However, to sum up the situation, this was what Wingate had to say:

"They pumped it and then they dumped it. Then he (FaZe Banks) backed out of the deal."

According to his statement, Banks walked out of the deal midway with the money he was paid for the promotion. It sounds like the entire fiasco was an elaborate plan to "pump and dump" and make a profit. However, according to Banks, he never sold a single token. Hence he made zero profit.

This mans PUBLIC wallet is public, what a revelation!



Its not like you can easily make multiple wallets or anything. — EvanH123 (@Evan5641) July 8, 2021

While Banks' statement will have to be believed for now due to lack of evidence, what's rather strange is that after calling him out on social media, Banksocial now maintains that there are no hard feelings between them.

This is perplexing, to say the least, given that the company blamed FaZe Banks and his entourage for "pumping and dumping," which subsequently should've led to a loss for the company. Now, out of the blue, things are back to normal, and all blame has been dissolved.

Monke explanation:



BankSocial man says bad about banks



Banks give banksocial man money



BankSocial man says banks no bad — CDL Memes ➐ (@memes_cdl) July 9, 2021

The situation is so strange that even netizens cannot wrap their heads around the entire debacle. Everyone is looking for explanations for this unexpected turn of events.

By the looks of it, the entire FaZe Banks x Banksocial drama is far from over. It might just be the tip of the iceberg. Irrespective of the truth, for now, fans should probably stay away from any "get rich schemes" promoted by influencers or Esports personalities.

Should influencers vouch for or advertise cryptocurrency?

Based on the fact that influencers involved with the project get a chance to invest much before the currency goes public, it means that their investment is peanuts, to say the least. Any profit made is a huge amount, given how the value compounds.

Having said that, the main question that arises is, "Should influencers vouch for certain cryptocurrencies?" In legal terms, advertising is not wrong, and they are well within the norms of carrying out partnership deals.

While this is all great, contention arises when the average joe invests based on the ambassador's popularity and but loses out. While each investor enters knowing the risk, some blame must be shouldered by the brand ambassador who advocated for the coin.

Suffice to say, with the cryptocurrency market booming, this is not the last "crypto scam" that netizens will be reading about. Given how many people blindly rush into "get rich fast schemes," many more similar cases will crop up soon.

