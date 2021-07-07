The UFC names its first ever official cryptocurrency partner

The UFC recently announced a long-term partnership with Crypto.com, which is described as 'the world’s fastest growing crypto platform', on the UFC's official website.

In a strategic move to connect with mainstream customers, Crypto.com has created a new sponsorship category for the UFC as its first-ever official cryptocurrency platform partner.

Breaking: https://t.co/GUi7KSNP3n (@CryptoCom) becomes first-ever global official fight kit partner & first cryptocurrency platform of @UFC.



More information here ⤵️:https://t.co/t955WC9WyD — UFC News (@UFCNews) July 7, 2021

Crypto.com will also be the UFC’s first-ever global Official Fight Kit Partner, entitling the cryptocurrency platform to place their branding on UFC fight kits worn by athletes and cornermen.

The historic partnership also provides Crypto.com access to the UFC's fan base of 625 million people and over 150 million social media followers, including 900 million TV households in 175 countries with access to UFC broadcasts.

However, this is not the first sponsorship deal of its kind for Crypto.com. The firm recently struck a deal with Formula One (F1) for a reported $100 million, becoming its first official cryptocurrency sponsor and NFT partner.

Prior to that, Crypto.com also collaborated with F1 team Aston Martin Cognizant, the National Hockey League team Montreal Canadiens, and Italian football league Lega Serie A.

Other UFC entitlements for Crypto.com

In addition to printing their logo on UFC fight kits, Crypto.com will have a branded presence inside the octagon during all pay-per-view events and during Dana White's Contender Series.

Crypto.com will also be integrated into UFC content on both linear and digital platforms, including live broadcasts, PPV's, and UFC-owned social media channels.

However, the UFC already has an existing deal with apparel manufacturer Venum, who also brand the fighters' kits with their logo. When asked how Crypto.com's partnership is different, UFC spokesperson Chris Bellitti told The Block:

"(that Venum is the) Official outfitting and apparel partner, meaning Venum designs the fight kits for athletes to wear in competition as well as the fan apparel available for purchase. (On the other hand, Crypto.com) Official branding partner on the fight kits, but plays no role in the design/manufacture of the fight kits."

UFC president Dana White described the deal as a partnership between two companies who are the best in their respective fields. Crypto.com-branded assets will debut this Saturday, July 10, in Las Vegas during UFC 264.

Eager for anything and everything Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264? We got you covered at SK MMA!

Edited by Harvey Leonard