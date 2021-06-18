King Corbin reacts to MJF launching his own cryptocurrency

King Corbin of all people took to Twitter to react to AEW star MJF launching his own cryptocurrency.

MJF is widely regarded as one of the best heels of this generation. Many fans go as far as saying that no one comes close to him when it comes to portraying a bad guy on TV. MJF recently made waves by announcing his own cryptocurrency.

MJF's cryptocurrency is called $MJF and can be purchased on Rally. MJF had the following to say about his cryptocurrency:

Doge? Garbage. Bitcoin? Garbage. $MJF COIN? ... Better than you and you know it! Click the link after reading. Or stay poor idc.

MJF also posted a tweet containing a link to a news piece focusing on his big announcement. The tweet garnered several responses, but there was one that stood out.

WWE's King Corbin posted a reply to MJF's tweet and seemed happy for the AEW star. MJF replied to Corbin's tweet soon after and thanked him. Check out the exchange below:

MJF and King Corbin both portray villainous characters in their respective promotions

MJF is one of the biggest heels in the pro-wrestling industry today. He is also one of the very few wrestlers in the game who do everything in their power to keep kayfabe alive out of the squared circle.

MJF doesn't break character even when he's not on AEW TV. Fans might remember that MJF once flipped a kid off at an autograph event and the incident gained mainstream attention.

King Corbin has been donning the persona of a heel on WWE TV for a while now. He is a controversial wrestler as well and has divided the WWE Universe like few have. His fans have consistently lauded him for garnering a negative reaction on a regular basis while his detractors believe that he has "go away heat".

MJF has jumped on the cryptocurrency bandwagon with his own coin and only time will tell whether he succeeds in his new venture. MJF certainly has a large fan following on social media and currently boasts almost 200,000 followers on Twitter. It won't be a surprise if a large number of his coins are sold off in the coming weeks.

