AEW star MJF becomes the first wrestler to have his own cryptocurrency 

AEW star MJF recently revealed that he has released his own cryptocurrency by joining hands with Rally. The leader of the Pinnacle is the first pro-wrestler to step into this world of digital assets by introducing his own Creator Coin.

The AEW star announced this via Twitter in a trademark, in-character style. MJF stated that other famous cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and Bitcoin were garbage when compared to his.

"Doge? Garbage Bitcoin? Garbage. $MJF COIN? ..Better than you and you know it! Click the link after reading. Or stay poor idc. https://rally.io/creator/MJF/" tweeted MJF.

MJF's profile page also reeks of arrogance in which he claims his cryptocurrency is better than everyone else's. You can check out MJF's Rally page here.

"My crypto coin is better than yours and you know it. Check Twitter for random giveaways for whoever is holding the most $MJF" the profile read

At the time of writing this article, MJF's currency has 936 supporters and 1.6k transactions, with a total of nearly 129.6k coins traded. The coin owners receive some creator benefits and rewards in proportion to their investment made.

Fans can also expect The Salt of The Earth to give a throwaway mention to his new venture on any of his future promos on AEW Dynamite.

MJF seems on course to feud with Sammy Guevara

After trading back and forth barbs on Twitter recently, it seems we are heading towards a full-fledged one-on-one feud between MJF and Sammy Guevara.

Both MJF and The Spanish God have gradually become main event talents in Tony Khan's promotion. The winner of their feud could make their way into the AEW Championship picture and guide AEW into a new era.

What do you make of MJF's cryptocurrency? Who do you think should win the feud between MJF and Sammy Guevara? Sound off in the comments section below.

