FaZe Kay says he himself is a "victim" of "Savethekids" crypto scam, pleads with fans to support him

A few days ago, Frazier "FaZe Kay" Khattri and a few others were hauled into the spotlight following a crypto scam that shocked the internet. While action has been taken and FaZe Kay was removed, the aftereffects have been rippling across social media ever since.

Now, in a new twist of fate, FaZe Kay, the main accused in the fiasco, has taken to social media to clear his name and shed light on the truth. While what he had to say was ambiguous at best, the entire story now has a new angle to it.

Also Read: FaZe crypto scam - FaZe Kay fired while Jarvis, Nikan, and Teeqo suspended for exploiting young, impressionable viewers

xQc explains the difference between Twitch gambling streams and the FaZe member Save The Kids crypto scam pic.twitter.com/veBsVLn4sG — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) July 8, 2021

FaZe Kay hopes to clear his name following investigation into SaveTheKids scam

Out of the ashes of controversy, FaZe Kay rose to post a video a few hours back, addressing the crypto scam that has left FaZe Clan's reputation in tatters. In a two-minute video on YouTube titled "The Truth About SaveTheKids," he opened up about the events of the scam.

Kay began by saying:

"I know that I haven't posted in a while, and there is so much that I want to say about what's happened in the past month. However, for legal reasons, all I'm allowed to say right now is this, please, do not believe what you're hearing online. All of these people making videos think that they know the truth, that they know who's responsible when they just don't."

It's true that following the scam coming to light, several content creators jumped the gun and began producing videos talking about various angles and what may have gone wrong. However, according to Kay, "none of them know the truth."

"So this is the truth, alright? I lost money on SaveTheKids tokens, but what upsets me the most is that others were hurt. We've uncovered significant evidence which confirms that a dishonest person abused his trust with me to scam everybody. This person gained my trust and the trust of my friends while still encouraging us to be the public faces of these schemes. He then abused that trust to go and alter the code right before launch, resulting in six-figure profits for him and leaving the rest of us to blame."

I can’t believe people actually believe anything this man says — BNB numba yuan (@tr3cherouz) July 10, 2021

While at the moment, there is no insight on this mysterious figure, a lot of netizens are stating that Kay indeed sold his tokens a short while after they went live. However, according to him, the reality of the situation is somewhat different as he states that he lost money along with everyone else. Irrespective of the truth, he concluded the video by saying:

"There are lawyers who are dealing with this manipulation and working with authorities to pay for what he's done, and I want to help as much as I can. We're conducting a very thorough, independent, and aggressive investigation to find out exactly what happened and when, and to do that, I need your help."

FaZe Kay investigating this “dishonest person” pic.twitter.com/ZnFnxWvBrx — Comment Cop (@CommentCopped) July 10, 2021

Now, while the video itself doesn't address much, it would seem that an unknown figure is responsible for the scam. Everyone else was made scapegoats as things went downhill.

Irrespective of the truth, many netizens and others, like esports commentator Jake Lucky, are under the firm impression that FaZe Kay is not as innocent as he claims to be. This is not the first time something like this has happened.

And instantly, the YouTube audience has somehow forgotten he's been accused of doing this a handful of times in his past, curious what will come next — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) July 10, 2021

Just watched the video and couldn't stop laughing at the way he was talking. Then I stopped laughing when I looked at the comments are saw dumbass people still supporting him. — Judge James (@mr_endgame) July 10, 2021

Nonetheless, hopefully, the "investigation" can shed light on the whole situation, unravel the plot, and perhaps even clear out FaZe Kay's name if what he says is true.

For now, all fans, well-wishers, and people who lost money can do is wait and hope for the best.

Readers can watch the entire video here:

Also read: FaZe Kay and Jarvis face the wrath of the Internet after their cryptocurrency scam comes to light

Edited by Ravi Iyer