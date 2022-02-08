Fortnite players want Ballers to replace Spider-Man Mythic after they're vaulted, demand grows

Fortnite players love traversal items in-game that allow them to travel long distances with ease or help them with their gameplay. In the past, Epic has added traversals like Hoverboards, Choppa, Silver Surfer's Mythic Board, and so on. But in Chapter 3, when loopers were introduced to Spider-Man's Mythic Web Shooters, they declared it to be the best traversal mythic ever added to the game.
This mythic is the most broken item in-game, and the entire community is rejoicing it. However, like always, the current season is soon coming to an end in almost a month, and the player base is not ready for the Web Shooters to get vaulted. So a recent tweet by a Fortnite player suggests Ballers as a viable replacement for the existing mythic when it gets vaulted.
Fortnite player suggests Ballers as a replacement for Web Shooters when they get vaulted
A tweet made by a Fortnite player suggests that Epic Games add Ballers to the game once the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters are vaulted. This might take place in Chapter 3 Season 2, or even the upcoming updates for this season. Now, the community knows that there will be a day where they will need to bid adieu to their favorite Mythic in-game. But by now, everyone is so used to it that it'll be tough for them to let go.
Loopers are already voicing their opinions about the removal of the mythic traversal item and do not want it to be vaulted. The Web Shooters have provided players who aren't good at building, an opportunity to engage in close combat and win those fights.
Due to this, the other side of the community is filled with rage and wants the Web Shooters to be removed from the game altogether. The broken mythic has been a topic of debate for the competitive side of the game.
Ballers, however, can be a balanced traversal for those who enjoy riding it around but at the same time grappling with landscape items to travel faster. While the Ballers are present in Creative Game Mode, Battle Royale players are expecting them to hit the island in the near future.
Why are Ballers the favorite traversal vehicle for Loopers?
The Baller is a vehicle that was introduced to Loopers in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8. It featured a drivable glass ball with a grappler mechanism in front that allowed players to grapple with objects around the map, like a grappler does.
As soon as they were added, Ballers became an instant hit with the community. Players were creating all kinds of content with it, ranging from meme content to mini-golf tournaments to experimenting with trickshots using them. But since they were vaulted just after 2 seasons later in Season X, loopers have been desperately waiting for them to return.
With Chapter 3 bringing back OG POIs, items and weapons, players are expecting the return of Ballers in the upcoming seasons. Right now, there is no official news of their return, but the player base continues to hope and speculate about getting back to the fun days where they used to ride the Ballers across the map without worrying about the fuel limit in them.