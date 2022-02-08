Fortnite players want Ballers to replace Spider-Man Mythic after they're vaulted, demand grows

Fortnite players love traversal items in-game that allow them to travel long distances with ease or help them with their gameplay. In the past, Epic has added traversals like Hoverboards, Choppa, Silver Surfer's Mythic Board, and so on. But in Chapter 3, when loopers were introduced to Spider-Man's Mythic Web Shooters, they declared it to be the best traversal mythic ever added to the game.

This mythic is the most broken item in-game, and the entire community is rejoicing it. However, like always, the current season is soon coming to an end in almost a month, and the player base is not ready for the Web Shooters to get vaulted. So a recent tweet by a Fortnite player suggests Ballers as a viable replacement for the existing mythic when it gets vaulted.

Tree @YoTreeTV @ExiIedVanity @taysonFN Man with ballers we had some of the best end games in fortnite competitive history. @ExiIedVanity @taysonFN Man with ballers we had some of the best end games in fortnite competitive history.

Fortnite player suggests Ballers as a replacement for Web Shooters when they get vaulted

A tweet made by a Fortnite player suggests that Epic Games add Ballers to the game once the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters are vaulted. This might take place in Chapter 3 Season 2, or even the upcoming updates for this season. Now, the community knows that there will be a day where they will need to bid adieu to their favorite Mythic in-game. But by now, everyone is so used to it that it'll be tough for them to let go.

Doctor Longing 🔞 @doctor_longing knowing that one day epic games will remove spider-man's web shooters from fortnite fills you with depression knowing that one day epic games will remove spider-man's web shooters from fortnite fills you with depression

Loopers are already voicing their opinions about the removal of the mythic traversal item and do not want it to be vaulted. The Web Shooters have provided players who aren't good at building, an opportunity to engage in close combat and win those fights.

真白クロねこ🐱 @masiro_kuroneko @FortniteGame #フォートナイト @FortniteJP Please remove it from the mode because there is a problem that Spider-Man's web shooter is attached to the tree but it is not attached and there is a problem that drop damage is inflicted. #Fortnite @FortniteGame @FortniteJP Please remove it from the mode because there is a problem that Spider-Man's web shooter is attached to the tree but it is not attached and there is a problem that drop damage is inflicted. #Fortnite #フォートナイト

Due to this, the other side of the community is filled with rage and wants the Web Shooters to be removed from the game altogether. The broken mythic has been a topic of debate for the competitive side of the game.

kayla @iKaylur I’d play fortnite if they added ballers again, just saying I’d play fortnite if they added ballers again, just saying

Ballers, however, can be a balanced traversal for those who enjoy riding it around but at the same time grappling with landscape items to travel faster. While the Ballers are present in Creative Game Mode, Battle Royale players are expecting them to hit the island in the near future.

micro @MicroTwenty @BluScythe ballers were the best edition to fortnite ever @BluScythe ballers were the best edition to fortnite ever

Duarte @duartesilva2908 @PurpleAxolotl_ @FitzyLeakz @HYPEX

Flying across the map in the quad crasher with your friends and messing around with the ballers was the most fun I ever had in Fortnite @djelectromonkey The snowboard, the baller and the quad crasher were the most fun vehicles in Fortnite ever.Flying across the map in the quad crasher with your friends and messing around with the ballers was the most fun I ever had in Fortnite @PurpleAxolotl_ @FitzyLeakz @HYPEX @djelectromonkey The snowboard, the baller and the quad crasher were the most fun vehicles in Fortnite ever.Flying across the map in the quad crasher with your friends and messing around with the ballers was the most fun I ever had in Fortnite

Why are Ballers the favorite traversal vehicle for Loopers?

The Baller is a vehicle that was introduced to Loopers in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8. It featured a drivable glass ball with a grappler mechanism in front that allowed players to grapple with objects around the map, like a grappler does.

As soon as they were added, Ballers became an instant hit with the community. Players were creating all kinds of content with it, ranging from meme content to mini-golf tournaments to experimenting with trickshots using them. But since they were vaulted just after 2 seasons later in Season X, loopers have been desperately waiting for them to return.

With Chapter 3 bringing back OG POIs, items and weapons, players are expecting the return of Ballers in the upcoming seasons. Right now, there is no official news of their return, but the player base continues to hope and speculate about getting back to the fun days where they used to ride the Ballers across the map without worrying about the fuel limit in them.

