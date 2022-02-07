From Midas to Uncharted's Nathan Drake: 8 things likely returning to Fortnite in February 2022

As 2022 continues to roll into another month, Epic Games seems to have the entire next few weeks of Fortnite planned out with returning characters, features and collaborations. Chapter 3 started off with a bang with the Spider-Man crossover and festive winter events.

Several things have already been brought back for players to rejoice over, such as the fabled Tilted Towers under the ice. According to data miners on social media and leaks given out in the last week or so, this is just the beginning, so Fortnite gamers should expect much more to drop in before March.

Possible concepts and characters coming to Fortnite in the next 3 weeks

Inside a newer named location on the Chapter 3 map, several clues have been discovered that could possibly mark the return of previous Fortnite characters. Midas, Meowscles and others have been seen here, and earlier tweets support the golden antagonist's return.

Next, the Uncharted collaboration will fully land as the game has revealed quests involving the franchise's themes. According to leaks, this crossover will be available in an update on February 17.

Challenges part of Week 11 quests will be live on February 17! "Collect Treasure using an [Uncharted Treasure Map]"



via Fortnite x UNCHARTED!Challenges part of Week 11 quests will be live on February 17! "Collect Treasure using an [Uncharted Treasure Map]"via @ShiinaBR Fortnite x UNCHARTED!Challenges part of Week 11 quests will be live on February 17! "Collect Treasure using an [Uncharted Treasure Map]"via @ShiinaBR https://t.co/3E4Bt1NRx4

To play along with the heart-shaped holiday coming in a little over a week, will return to the Item Shop for players to grab.

#Ad Some Valentine's Day outfits have returned to the shop!!

After this revamped line of characters, Epic Games will also add in a couple of weapons to mix up the loot pool. Therefore, seeing small changes like these after a large number of complaints about the meta might be encouraging for players.

HYPEX @HYPEX This Tuesday we will either get the Machine Pistol or Revolver, or both!



In 19.20 the Revolver's kickback after shooting was nerfed, and the machine pistol's fire rate was nerfed + the spread was reduced but the builds damage went from 14/15/16/17/18 to 18/19/20/21/22 This Tuesday we will either get the Machine Pistol or Revolver, or both!In 19.20 the Revolver's kickback after shooting was nerfed, and the machine pistol's fire rate was nerfed + the spread was reduced but the builds damage went from 14/15/16/17/18 to 18/19/20/21/22 https://t.co/mtZs6X3aFp

HYPEX also included a leak for another weapon that's been given Mythic status. It's been hinted that the weapon will play a part in correlation with the new place of interest landing in the game soon.

HYPEX @HYPEX Upcoming "Mythic Thermal AR" Weapon Stats:



- 39 Body/Builds Damage & 78 Headshot

- Clip Size: 15 & Reload Time 2s

- Firie Rate: 1.8 (70 DPS)



This might be tied to an upcoming unnnamed POI codenamed "DDMachine" which mentions "Thermal" & "Lightning" stuff Upcoming "Mythic Thermal AR" Weapon Stats:- 39 Body/Builds Damage & 78 Headshot- Clip Size: 15 & Reload Time 2s- Firie Rate: 1.8 (70 DPS)This might be tied to an upcoming unnnamed POI codenamed "DDMachine" which mentions "Thermal" & "Lightning" stuff

All of these ideas brewing at Epic Games will spice up the first season of Chapter 3 even more.

