Fortnite is giving away 2 free rewards this Valentine's Day

Every Fortnite player has likely received several free cosmetics from Epic Games. Over the years, Epic has given players countless rewards for varying reasons, and sometimes even for no reason at all. As per recent leaks, players might soon stand to get two more cosmetics, in the form of pickaxes.

The two pickaxes are heart- and love-themed, which could tie directly in to Valentine's Day being under two weeks away, and it is believed the cosmetics will be free.

Two free love-themed pickaxes are coming soon for Fortnite players

The leak comes courtesy of ShiinaBR, a very prominent leaker. She states that two new pickaxes have been added to the files, namely:

Mace of Hearts

Thorns of Passion

Both of these pickaxes are available through unique methods and neither appear destined for the Item Shop, which indicates that they will be free.

- The "Mace of Hearts" pickaxe is available through a "Creative Promo" event.



- The "Thorns of Passion" pickaxe is available through a "Social Activation"..? Both new pickaxes don't seem to be normal Item Shop pickaxes. These are the ways to obtain them, according to the files:- The "Mace of Hearts" pickaxe is available through a "Creative Promo" event.- The "Thorns of Passion" pickaxe is available through a "Social Activation"..? https://t.co/0lNt02Ho36

The Mace of Hearts harvesting tool is available through a "Creative Promo." While that method could be anything at this point, more information about it will likely be released in the coming days. Players will find out more as Valentine's Day draws near.

The Thorns of Passion harvesting tool isn't any clearer, however. It is going to be available through a "Social Activation," which could be related to the "Let's Get Social" tab that showed up on the game's news yesterday.

"Let's Get Social" was added yesterday (Image via Epic Games)

It's likely that the two harvesting tools will have some sort of requirement for players to meet. This could be in the form of challenges or by connecting an Epic Games account to something else.

This hasn't been confirmed by any leakers or Epic Games but Fortnite players might not have another opportunity to unlock these pickaxes. Since there's nothing about the Item Shop in their files, they may only be available through the methods mentioned above.

Fortnite has not released an official announcement regarding the two new pickaxes. However, one is expected to arrive very soon.

In the meantime, players can look forward to potential new collaborative skins that may be on the way, as well as the introduction of Covert Cavern.

