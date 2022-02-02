Fortnite x Uncharted collab rumored to bring Tom Holland & Nathan Drake skins in Chapter 3

Epic Games is coming up with another great collaboration later this month in Fortnite. This time it is with another video game franchise. New leaks suggest that characters from Naughty Dog's famous PlayStation title Uncharted are coming to Fortnite.

However, this leak might have less to do with the game and more with the upcoming movie based on the same video game.

Uncharted, the movie will be released worldwide on February 18, 2022. Based on the leaks that came out today, the collaboration will also be launched around the same time in the game. The partnership will also be a part of the weekly challenges.

There is no official intel on this collaboration, but the weekly challenges mention the association, which suggests that Uncharted cosmetics are confirmed to be coming to Fortnite.

Tom Holland might get a second skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Soon after Spider-Man: No Way Home collaboration in the game that introduced a Tom Holland skin alongside numerous others, leaks have surfaced suggesting another Tom Holland skin might be on the way.

The Uncharted movie stars Tom Holland in the lead role as Nathan Drake and is paired with Mark Wahlberg, who plays Victor Sullivan. Fans of both actors will appreciate cosmetics based on them in the game.

However, the community might be divided about another Tom Holland skin just months after the Spider-Man collaboration in Chapter 3 Season 1.

The film also stars Sophia Taylor Ali and Antonio Banderas, but there is no intel to suggest if outfits will also be available in the Item Shop. The Uncharted collaboration is expected to be added on February 17, 2022.

The weekly quests based on the collaboration are part of the Week 11 challenges which will also be made available on the same date. The challenge requires players to collect treasures from the Chapter 3 map using an 'Uncharted treasure map'.

Uncharted movie deals with Nathan Drake and his partner Sully on a quest to unearth the treasure and find Nathan's long-lost brother on the journey.

