3 original Fortnite characters that broke record sales (& 3 crossovers that did the same)

Fortnite cosmetics are not just restricted to authentic characters - they also include several notable crossovers. From Keanu Reeves to Iron Man, a high number of noticeable franchises have been added to Epic Games' Battle Royale game.

Even though Fortnite is often criticized for its lack of originality, many crossovers have turned out to be a massive hit in the community. Similarly, there are some authentic characters that are fan-favorites.

Here are three original Fortnite characters that broke record sales, and three crossovers that were equally popular.

Most popular original Fortnite characters

1) Midas

A list of the most popular Fortnite characters will always remain incomplete without Midas. The character was first introduced in Chapter 2 as a mastermind who wanted to escape the loop, and players still await his return in Chapter 3.

Midas played a huge role in the Fortnite storyline by bossing Shadow and E.G.O. This explains why the OG Midas skin and Shadow Midas are still some of the most sought after outfits in the Item Shop.

2) Dr. Slone

Although Dr. Slone's true intentions are a mystery to loopers, her outfit sales have proved that she is one of the most popular characters in Fortnite at the moment.

Ever since the alien invasion, the Imagined Order head has used her genius mind to save the island (and also harness the energy of The Zero Point) on multiple occasions. Her original outfit was such a hit among players that Epic Games decided to bring the Stealth Snow Slone outfit in the Crew pack for January.

3) Peely

Who would've thought that a walking, smiling banana would be one of the most loved Fortnite characters ever?

Interestingly, in Chapter 1 Season 8, it was proved that Peely is not just a single character, but an entire tribe. Accordingly, many forms of Peely such as Agent Peely, Unpeely, Bone Peely, and Potassius Peely have arrived in Fortnite.

In WinterFest 2021, the community was delighted to learn that the Polar Peely outfit is one of the free rewards.

Most popular crossover characters in Fortnite

1) Spider-Man

It won't be an overstatement that the highly anticipated Spider-Man crossover of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is one of the best in the game's history. There were multiple styles for the superhero outfit, and Tom Holland and Zendaya skins were added separately.

The mythic web-shooters further added to Spider-Man's popularity. Currently, in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, there's nothing better than swinging around the map with the Spider-Man skin.

The crossover is also one of the reasons why the current Battle Pass is being regarded as the best ever.

2) Naruto

Even though the idea of ninjas shooting guns and using futuristic weapons might seem unusual to some players, a majority of the Fortnite community absolutely loved the Naruto crossover.

When Team 7 arrived in Fortnite, players could not resist buying the uniquely animated skins. The Naruto crossover lived up to expectations and is one of the most talked about collaborations ever.

3) Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty were two of the most used skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. This was primarily because the season was based on an alien invasion, and there's no one better at dealing with such threats than Rick and Morty.

Fans had been waiting for a Rick and Morty crossover for a long time, and it was undoubtedly worth the wait. The Mech-Morty design took everyone by surprise, as it seemed impossible to bring a character as short as Morty to Fortnite.

