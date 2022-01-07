When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 end? Season 2 start date and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is in its mid-way stage and players have been busy grinding the Battle Pass and finishing weekly quests. Winterfest 2021 has also proved to be a success with all the free gifts that Epic Games has provided to the players for their hard work.

Multiple dataminers have dug out leaks of upcoming content in the game. From latest environment updates to unique weapons, a lot has been uncovered and players are currently waiting for the release date of these new features in Chapter 3.

The new Chapter has rejuvenated the game for good and a lot of increase in traffic has been on the servers. However, many players might wonder when the first season of the new Chapter will come to a conclusion?

End date of Chapter 3 Season 1 of Fortnite Battle Royale

According to the official website for Chapter 3 Season 1, the current season will come to an end on 19 March 2022. Fortnite players will also be able to spot the date in the Battle Pass menu.

Chapter 3 Season 2 is expected to start the very next day, 20 March 2022. That is, unless there are no extensive downtimes, similar to ones players have been facing recently in the game. The last major downtime this season lasted eight hours straight.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We’re continuing to work on a fix that will bring Fortnite back online and appreciate everyone’s patience.



Fortnite game servers are currently offline while we investigate a solution to stability issues, and we’ll provide another update as more info is available. We’re continuing to work on a fix that will bring Fortnite back online and appreciate everyone’s patience. Fortnite game servers are currently offline while we investigate a solution to stability issues, and we’ll provide another update as more info is available. https://t.co/aRTnawTJgE

A mid-season update is also expected to arrive soon in Season 1 of the new Chapter. A 19.10 patch is expected to drop mid-January with important updates. New items such as the Flare gun are also expected to arrive in this new update. 18 January 2022 seems to be the next day for updates in Season 1.

HYPEX @HYPEX Reminder that next Tuesday we get the weather update, flare guns and possibly 19.10 Reminder that next Tuesday we get the weather update, flare guns and possibly 19.10 👀 https://t.co/gam3CuCq5Y

Fortnite players have until mid-March to reach rank 100 and unlock all exclusive Battle Pass cosmetics with 500 Battle Stars. Players can also go beyond level 100 to unlock more items by farming XP in Battle Royale and Creative mode.

