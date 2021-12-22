Will Foundation's Rift Rifle be added in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 saw the addition of brand new weapons to the loot pool. These have either been designed by the Seven themselves or modified to better suit the season's theme.

Whichever is the case, they pack quite the punch in combat. However, a few weapons still seem to be missing from the game. One of them is the 'Rift Rifle' showcased during the Chapter 2 end-of-season trailer.

Glitched Wlf @Ashysla52808303

Is this a tease? Has anyone else noticed the gun the foundation is holding in @FortniteGame Is this a tease? Has anyone else noticed the gun the foundation is holding in @FortniteGame?Is this a tease? https://t.co/b9diwqHjgD

It was used by the Foundation to take out a group of IO guards on the Bridge. Sadly, the leakers have not gathered much information on the item. Loopers are still wondering when it will be added to the game.

When will the 'Rift Rifle' be added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

As of now, it's unknown when the weapon will be added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. However, given that it belongs to the Foundation, it may be added in-game once the skin becomes available in the Battle Pass.

If this is indeed the case, Loopers should be able to get their hands on the weapon sometime towards the beginning of February 2022. Alternatively, developers may add the weapon in-game when the Imagined Order begins invading the Flipside.

What exactly is the 'Rift Rifle' and how does it function?

Based on the footage from the trailer, the 'Rift Rifle' can be classified as a combination of a Rift-to-go and a Railgun. When fired at enemies, it opens up a rift that immediately eliminates opponents in its path.

GameHut @GameHutYT



#Fortnite The gun used by the foundation that has some form of rift or vacuum effect is the same as the one found int eh battle pass trailer leaked this morning. #Fortnite Chapter3Leaks #Fortnite Leaks #fortniteflliped The gun used by the foundation that has some form of rift or vacuum effect is the same as the one found int eh battle pass trailer leaked this morning.#Fortnite #FortniteChapter3Leaks #FortniteLeaks #fortniteflliped https://t.co/E1TgvzRhrN

Given Seven's technological advancements, they could easily have been able to convert a harmless rift-to-go into a potent energy weapon. Much like the rail gun, this weapon should also feature a short power-up delay before firing.

What other weapons are yet to be added to Fortnite Chapter 3?

The 'Plasma Spike' is also yet to be added to Fortnite Chapter 3. The small pistol was given to Jonesy to hold off the Imagined Order guards on the Bridge and was subsequently lost to the Zero Point.

PopPlaysFN, Fortnite @PopPlaysFN



The rail gun could possibly be getting a change as seen in the event the foundation fired it and when it hit the IO Guards a rift opened!



Our first look at the new sliding mechanic! #Fortnite Upcoming weapon "Foundation's Plasma Spike"The rail gun could possibly be getting a change as seen in the event the foundation fired it and when it hit the IO Guards a rift opened!Our first look at the new sliding mechanic! #Fortnite Upcoming weapon "Foundation's Plasma Spike"The rail gun could possibly be getting a change as seen in the event the foundation fired it and when it hit the IO Guards a rift opened! Our first look at the new sliding mechanic! https://t.co/Dq3yLBORKN

Like the 'Rift Rifle,' the 'Plasma Spike' will also shoot out energy-based projectiles. However, it is unlikely to open a rift to eliminate multiple enemies at once.

Also Read Article Continues below

It will function as an energy pistol, dealing heavy damage to a single target. However, it's unclear if it will use particular ammunition or have unlimited ammo like Kymera weapons.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha