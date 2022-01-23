Fortnite Spider-Man Web Shooter's imminent vault is already traumatizing players

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 saw the arrival of our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man and based on new leaks, characters like MJ and Green Goblin are also on their way.

With Spider-Man comes his iconic Web Shooters or slingers as Mythic weapons. They have been quite popular and well-received among the community. This Fortnite Mythic lets you get around the Chapter 3 map just like Spider-Man and even deals a little bit of damage.

However, Mythic items typically only stay for a season or two before vaulting. With Chapter 3 Season 1, coming to a close, Spider-Man Web Shooters will sadly go through the same fate. Many players are worried, and some don't want the Web Shooters to go away.

Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooter's looming exit from Fortnite is already making the community unhappy

Fortnite Mythic weapons make for some great joy, and the developers always come up with some unique Mythics every season to keep players amused. One of the main highlights and fun features of Chapter 3 Season 1 is the Spider-Man Web Shooters.

The news of Spider-Man swinging onto the island had excited the community, and Epic Games delivered on all the craze by nailing both the collab skins and Web Shooters.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz I don’t want to believe the fact that these will get vaulted one day I don’t want to believe the fact that these will get vaulted one day https://t.co/wXa1dnIPSh

Spider-Man Web Shooters have become one of the best Mythic weapons in Fortnite, and players are having a great time with it. However, just as all good things come to an end, players will soon have to bid farewell to the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters.

As the current season progresses, Epic will continue to drive the narrative forward and add new twists to the game. This will shift the focus to something else, leading to the vaulting of the Spider-Man Web Shooters.

I Talk @ThisIsITalk The Spider-Man mythic is probably the most fun mythic we've ever had in the game. It's so smooth and so precise, I can't believe Fortnite programmed a swinging mechanic this well. The Spider-Man mythic is probably the most fun mythic we've ever had in the game. It's so smooth and so precise, I can't believe Fortnite programmed a swinging mechanic this well.

Over the years, the community has seen several Mythic weapons get vaulted. Still, the Web Shooters have amassed massive popularity, and its removal from the game will break many hearts. However, with the commencement of Chapter 3 Season 2, Epic will continue to add new Mythics.

But Spider-Man Web Shooters have set the bar very high. Players can expect Epic Games to come up with some exciting and fun Mythic next season.

