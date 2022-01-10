Fortnite leak confirms MJ, Green Goblin and a 3rd secret Spider-man skin

One of the best parts of Fortnite Chapter 3 has been the inclusion of Spider-Man. Not only is Spider-Man the top skin in the battle pass, he is also a big part of the storyline this season. The Daily Bugle and the Mythic Web Shooters have been a huge success. Even the Spider-Man: No Way Home skins for Peter Parker and MJ were a hit.

Many players might not have unlocked any version of the Spider-Man skin and the No Way Home skins are no longer available. According to the latest leak, there's more Spider-Man content coming to the Item Shop very soon for players to look forward to.

New leak suggests more Fortnite Spider-Man skins on the way

The leak comes courtesy of HYPEX, one of the most reputable sources in the Fortnite leaker community. According to him, there are at least three Spider-Man skins coming to the game very soon.

HYPEX @HYPEX There's 3 NPCs that are set to spawn at the Daily Bugle, one is Mary Jane who sells an infinite Webshooter for 400 Gold, one might be Green Goblin because of foundation's glider animations & how Epic said 'Spiderman's friends & enemies are coming to the game', idk about the 3rd.. There's 3 NPCs that are set to spawn at the Daily Bugle, one is Mary Jane who sells an infinite Webshooter for 400 Gold, one might be Green Goblin because of foundation's glider animations & how Epic said 'Spiderman's friends & enemies are coming to the game', idk about the 3rd.. https://t.co/bgZQ94EtYB

Additionally, these skins will also double as NPCs and will be in the Daily Bugle. The existence of a Mary Jane NPC/skin has been confirmed for a while now, but a potential Green Goblin NPC/skin and an unknown third character is exciting.

Green Goblin was teased earlier this season, making it all the more likely that he will appear soon.

There are tons of possibilities for the character that gets added alongside the Goblin and Mary Jane. Eddie Brock makes sense given his relationship with the Daily Bugle, but he has already been featured in Fortnite (twice) and probably won't be an NPC this time around.

Any of the following could be added because of their proximity to Spider-Man:

Gwen Stacy

Doc Ock

Sandman

Electro

The Lizard

Harry Osborn (potential Goblin)

Kraven the Hunter

Kingpin

Scarlet Spider

Kraven the Hunter could be a new NPC (Image via Marvel)

The list goes on, but it seems like players won't have to wait very long to find out who they are. The v19.10 update is coming very soon, and many have theorized that these characters will arrive shortly after that.

