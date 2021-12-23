5 Spider-Man villains we could see in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 is all about Spider-Man. He's the top skin on the Battle Pass and received skins celebrating the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters. Players have been grinding the battle pass just to get one of the Spider-Man skins in Fortnite. The Daily Bugle is a very popular POI, and the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters have been one of the best items in the game's history.

Spider-Man has iconic villains, many of whom would make great Fortnite skins. If Fortnite wants to make the most out of their Spider-Man centric season, they'll be adding Spidey villains in the future. Here are a few they should consider.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Spidey villains that Fortnite should add in Chapter 3

5) Green Goblin or Hobgoblin

Both of these villains are similar and could even be a style variation of the other. Green Goblin is probably the most iconic villain as he was the first theatrical Spider-Man villain and reprised his role in No Way Home. Having these villains, with their actual gliders being used as gliders in-game, would be perfect.

MarvelManiac 🎄 @MarvelManiac_ Even if I don't play Fortnite anymore, I think that the Last Tier Skin in Chapter 3, will be Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin. It is already rumored that #Fortnite 's Chapter 3 theme, will be related to Spider-Man. So I don't find weird a colab between #SpiderManNoWayHome and Fortnite. Even if I don't play Fortnite anymore, I think that the Last Tier Skin in Chapter 3, will be Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin. It is already rumored that #Fortnite's Chapter 3 theme, will be related to Spider-Man. So I don't find weird a colab between #SpiderManNoWayHome and Fortnite. https://t.co/7EPAIUVDax

4) Sandman

Sandman is a bit less iconic, but his powerset makes him a great skin to use in Fortnite. There could be a sand form and a human form style, and the pickaxe could just be his hand morphing into a sand pickaxe. They did a similar pickaxe for Venom and Carnage, so it could easily be done for Sandman.

🧨Tntina🧨 -Renders @TNTina If sandman gets added to fortnite blow up my notis pls thanks If sandman gets added to fortnite blow up my notis pls thanks https://t.co/S6F07LjpBy

3) Kraven

Admittedly, Kraven would make the most sense as an addition, though he's not as well-known. He is a natural hunter, which would fit right in with the wildlife aspect of Fortnite. Kraven is a terrific villain and would be a great addition to Fortnite.

Kraven would fit perfectly in Fortnite (Image via Marvel Comics)

2) Vulture

Whether it's the MCU version or the comic-accurate version, Vulture would be a great addition to the Fortnite inventory. He flies on his own (with the help of wings), so making that the glider would be an excellent choice. His wings have been metal at times, so they could be used as pickaxes too.

Vulture would be an excellent Fortnite skin (Image via Marvel Comics)

1) Doc Ock

Doc Ock might be the most iconic Spider-Man villain. He's graced the big screen twice and is one of the more popular ones from the comics. He's a fan favorite character and just made his return in No Way Home. The back bling could be the tentacles, which would be perfect.

CyiiDiamond @CyiiBuilds I Built Doc Ock In Fortnite Creative! I Built Doc Ock In Fortnite Creative! https://t.co/rjocaLJS1x

Also Read Article Continues below

Which of these characters would be the best addition?

Edited by R. Elahi