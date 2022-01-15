All Exotic & Mythic weapon locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has several Exotic and Mythic weapons that are much better than the standard loot pool. Players should always try to get their hands on the Mythic variants of their favorite weapons.

However, Exotics and Mythic weapons are high-risk and high-reward. They can be obtained by defeating bosses on the map, or by NPCs who sell them for Gold Bars.

Here are all the Exotic and Mythic weapons from Chapter 3 Season 1, alongside their locations.

All Exotic and Mythic weapon locations in Fortnite

1) Boom Sniper Rifle

The Boom Sniper Rifle is an Exotic weapon that players can get from the Lt. John Llama NPC, who lives in a cabin near Logjam Lumberyard. Alongside the NPC, there is a loot Llama roaming around the cabin as well.

Location of Boom Sniper Rifle in Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via Fortnite)

The sniper rifle can be purchased for 600 Gold Bars, but many believe that it is not worth the amount and effort. The condition of snipers in Chapter 3 Season 1 is unfortunate, and Epic Games should certainly add more alternatives to the Boom Sniper Rifle.

2) Marksman Six Shooter

The Marksman Six Shooter is an Exotic pistol that can be purchased from Mancake, who resides in the Butter Barn. The landmark is between Risky Reels and Chonker's Speedway.

Marksman Six Shooter in Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via Fortnite)

The Marksman Six Shooter costs 400 Gold Bars, and it largely depends on the player's aim if they wish to make the most out of this pistol.

Another NPC named Cuddle Team Leader sells the Marksman Six Shooter at Camp Cuddle for the same price.

Location of Cuddle Team Leader in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite)

3) Chili Chug Splash

Guaco NPC in Greasy Grove sells the Chili Chug Splash Exotic for 210 Gold. He stands at the reception of a food outlet in the POI.

Location of Guaco NPC (Image via Fortnite)

From giving a speed boost to healing, this Exotic item has many uses. Its 'splash' properties also help in extinguishing fires, but many players have claimed that it is broken.

4) Hop Rock Dualies

The Scientist is a member of The Seven, and the NPC sells the Exotic Hop Rock Dualies in The Sanctuary POI. The fan-favorite item can be purchased for 500 Gold Bars, which is a great deal for anyone who likes the Hop Rock effect.

5) The Dub Shotgun

The Bunker Jonesy NPC naturally lives in The Joneses POI, where he sells the Dub Shotgun for 600 Gold Bars. However, considering the current meta in Fortnite, players might not want to spend such an outrageous amount of Gold Bars on a shotgun.

Location of Bunker Jonesy in Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via Fortnite)

SMGs and ARs in Chapter 3 Season 1 can easily overpower the shotguns with their fire rate and damage per second.

6) MK Seven Assault Rifle

It won't be an overstatement that the Mythic MK Seven rifle is the most overpowered weapon in Fortnite at the moment. Players are required to defeat the terrifying The Foundation boss in The Sanctuary to get it.

The Foundation roams with the MK Seven rifle in The Sanctuary POI (Image via Fortnite)

The Foundation doesn't have an exact location and can be found anywhere in The Sanctuary POI.

7) Spider-Man's mythic web shooters

There are no fixed locations that offer web shooters. Instead, players have to rely on luck and find backpacks on the map that contain them.

Spider-Man's Mythic web shooters are easily one of the best utility items ever introduced in Epic Games' Battle Royale game, and players are disappointed that they'll soon leave the game permanently.

