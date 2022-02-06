6 popular Fortnite pros who are enemies (& 6 who are friends)

The Fortnite player community is growing day by day. The community has seen multiple content creators and pro players join the looped universe and prove their mantle.

These content creators directly impact the community and influence millions of people who follow them. Fortnite pros often team up together to create more content. But sometimes, fights occur between these players.

Some of these influential pro players have become friends, while others have a rivalry. Sometimes friendship turns into an inseparable brotherhood, or rivalry could turn players into arch enemies.

Popular Fortnite players who are arch-rivals

1) Clix and Unknownarmy

One of the most intense rivalries in Fortnite history was Clix and Unknownarmy. Their rivalry went on for a year and is still dormant. The two pro NRG players had brutal banter in casual and competitive matches. There were several settlement matches to prove who was better at the game.

In the end, Clix had taken place at the top of the leaderboard from Unknownarmy. Two of them gave their best, representing the PC player and Controller player community.

2) Tfue and Ninja

One of the most OG rivalries that could never be forgotten was Ninja and Tfue. Both pro players started their banter back in the OG days of Fortnite in Season 2. Tfue won the first encounter during a public match.

After that, there were other incidents where both loopers had joined each other's game and battled it out. There still hasn't been any official proof or stats on which player is better, but the banter is the one that everybody in the community knows about.

3) Ronaldo and Bugha

Ronaldo had a severe grudge against Bugha due to several reasons. He had also talked about that in his stream and explained his reasoning. He told his community that Bugha stole viewers and watch time based on his content without any regard.

Bugha acknowledged this but didn't proceed to support it. Ronaldo was also endorsed by Clix, explaining why both players had a grudge against him due to his actions.

Fortnite pros who share a great bond

1) SypherPK and Ninja

One of the best friendships loopers have seen in the community is between Ninja and SypherPK. Both players supported each other on various occasions, both in and out of the game.

Both pro players bring a positive vibe to the community and spread harmony about friendship being one of the best things in Fortnite.

2) Clix and Ronaldo

The unbreakable bond between Clix and Ronaldo has been proven in various moments. These two Pro players are part of the same professional team and have supported each other through rough and tough.

Both of them spend a reasonable amount of time and show the community that even petty rivalries can turn into forever friendships.

3) Benjyfishy and MrSavage

Benjyfishy and MrSavage, the top competitive players, have dominated the competitive arena several times. They both have hosted each other in their channels and have proven to show the best coordination and support.

Recently, Benjyfishy and MrSavage have teamed up again in chapter 3 to compete in tournaments.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar