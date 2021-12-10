Fortnite streamer Ronaldo 'surprised' over Clix not inviting LG Sommerset to LA trip

NRG Ronaldo and Clix are two of the most popular Fortnite streamers in the world at the moment, and they're constantly joined by LG Sommerset while playing Trios.

Ronaldo is known for his hyper-energetic persona as he always likes to keep things lively. True to his nature, the streamer couldn't control his remarks on Clix and Sommerset dating.

Fortnite pro Ronaldo confronts Clix about taking Sommerset on a date

During one of their latest Fortnite livestreams, Ronaldo asked Clix if he had asked Sommerset to come with him to LA. Apparently, the NRG stars will be attending an event in LA on December 11, at 1 pm PST.

The event is occurring due to a collaboration between NRG and Cookies N' Kicks. Ronaldo and Clix are two of the biggest names in the esports organization, and they are naturally attending the event to meet their fans.

During the stream, Ronaldo asked Clix about his LA plans with Sommerset but was surprised to know that the latter didn't even invite her to the event.

"Did you ask your lady to come to LA? Are you serious? Is she not coming?"

Interestingly, Clix didn't ask Sommerset to come with him to LA. He even texted Ronaldo about the matter, which the latter revealed during the live stream.

Clix texted Ronaldo:

"I'm really nervous to ask Sommerset about this. I really want her to go to LA with me. Should I message her on Snapchat or something, or should I ask her on stream, so she has no choice but to come?"

An awkward silence had already arrived in the conversation between the Fortnite pros when Ronaldo revealed Clix's text. However, things took an even more hilarious turn after that.

Sommerset denies coming to LA with Clix live on stream

It was self-evident that Clix wanted Sommerset to go to LA with him, thanks to Ronaldo. The Fortnite pro then took his shot by asking Sommerset to come with him while on stream.

To everyone's astonishment, Sommerset didn't directly reject Clix's proposal and claimed that she would have joined the streamer if he had asked her earlier.

Sommerset further revealed that Clix's manager had already asked her about coming to LA on Twitter. The streamer did not reply as she was waiting for Clix to talk to her directly.

Ronaldo could not help but laugh at his streamer friend. Clix, on the other side, fell short of words.

Luckily, Ronaldo stepped in again and started talking about Bugha, changing the conversation (first 6 mins of the below clip).

All in all, Fortnite pros are enjoying the spray and pray meta in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. They've claimed that the SMGs and Assault Rifles are currently broken, and Epic Games should soon roll out certain nerfs and balance changes.

