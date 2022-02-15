Can you earn free V-Bucks from Fortnite: Save the World as of 2022?

The craze for free V-Bucks in Fortnite is unending. The in-game currency helps gamers buy exclusive skins and other cosmetics from the Item Shop. However, the cost of these V-Bucks is not inexpensive. Their hefty price range often compels gamers to look out for the option to grab some free currencies from the game.

Most gamers benefit from the Battle Pass, which rewards a certain amount of free in-game currency by ranking up their tiers. Gamers are eager to know if the "Save the World" mode has something similar and if there is a way to benefit from it.

This article will discuss this issue and reveal whether gamers can claim free V-Bucks from Fortnite: Save the World.

Fortnite: Save the World grants free V-Bucks to founders

Unlike the Battle Royale segment, the Save the World mode needs to be purchased separately. Most gamers tend to skip this since it is not included in the Fortnite pack. However, certain loopers have bought the Save the World pack and love gaming there.

The Save the World mode in the game is an excellent method to earn free V-Bucks. According to the official Epic website, gamers can earn V-Bucks by simply logging into the Save the World mode.

Aside from logging in, gamers can also earn free V-Bucks by playing the game and completing quests in the Save The World mode.

Founders can earn V-Bucks by completing a variety of quests including some daily quests and Storm Shield Defense missions. Some challenges will also reward Founders with V-Bucks when completing them.

Please note that free V-Bucks are only available to gamers who are the Early Access Founders, a term used for the gamers who purchased the "Save the World" during the initial days.

This special event ended on June 29, 2020. Therefore, anyone who purchased the game later than that won't get the benefit of having the perks of earning free V-Bucks.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha