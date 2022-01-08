Can V-Bucks be gifted, earned or transferred in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Fortnite V-Bucks are one of the few in-game currencies whose value has only increased since they were launched. Players with a higher number of V-Bucks and in-game cosmetics hold lockers that are really valuable to the community.

Chapter 3 brings exciting cosmetics and bundles with an extra-ordinary Battle Pass for players to get their hands on. Back in the OG days, players used to cash-in real money and buy V-Bucks to get the Battle Pass or cosmetics from the Item Shop.

A while back, Fortnite added a feature for gifting items from player to player. It is only a matter of time before the era of in-game currencies evolves to a whole other level.

Will Fortnite take it to the next level?

There has been a concept of gifting in Fortnite. However, that has only remained relegated to cosmetics from the shop, bundles or the Battle Pass itself. If V-Bucks do become a giftable item in Fortnite, it will not be a move unwelcome by the community.

The idea of transferring V-Bucks directly to someone else's account with consent will definitely change how players socialize with one another in the game.

Methods of acquiring V-Bucks in Fortnite

Buying V-Bucks from the Epic Games store is not the only way for players to acquire them. As Fortnite evolved, it brought players several methods to the community to get them and use them to buy their favorite cosmetics from the Item Shop. Here are a few ways players can get them:

1) Save The World quests

Holders of Save The World: Founder's Packs are only eligible to get free V-Bucks every week. However, for others, getting them can be an easy job by completing quests that give players ranging from 50 V-Bucks per quest or 1000 V-Bucks as part of the 'STW Bundle'. Players can use these V-Bucks in Battle Royale as well, however Save The World is a paid PvP game.

2) Free V-Bucks from Battle Pass

Any player who has not purchased the battlepass can still avail the 500 V-Bucks upon reaching Tier 100. However, owners of the pass can acquire up to 1500 V-Bucks by the time they reach Tier 100.

3) Directly spending In-Game store or GiftCards

Players can spend their money and buy V-Bucks from the in-game store or buy gift cards where players will be provided with a redeemable code in the Epic Games Store.

The community continues to ponder the possibility of gifting V-Bucks in Fortnite. While this is just speculation, it would surely be interesting to see how Epic Games can incorporate an in-game method of transferring one's V-Bucks to another player's account.

Although a lot of newer 'method abuses' like the existing Nintendo V-Bucks or XBOX V-Bucks farming can happen, Fortnite will have to develop a more secure method of implementing this idea.

