Fortnite: Free VBucks concept turns every player's dream into reality

The idea of free V-Bucks in Fortnite has attracted countless players in the past, and it continues to do so even today. Many sites and generators on the internet claim to give out free V-Bucks, but almost all of them are a scam.
However, this hasn't stopped players from coming up with creative ideas surrounding free V-Bucks in Fortnite and what the developers can do to turn it into a reality.
Now, a Fortnite player has come up with an exciting and unique concept that might change how we think of rewards, especially those that need to be obtained with real cash.
Have a look at a player concept render about Free VBucks in Fortnite that should be added to the game
This new concept render deserves attention if Epic is considering the idea of offering free V-Bucks in Fortnite. A Fortnite player on Twitter recently shared his thoughts on how free V-Bucks can look in Fortnite.
As can be discerned from the image in the tweet, players who win a Fortnite match will be compensated with V-Bucks. The picture shows three V-Bucks of varying amounts and players are asked to choose which reward they want.
The concept seems like a fantastic way for Epic to reward players and give them what they all need, i.e., free V-Bucks. This will make the regular Battle Royale matches even more sweaty as everyone would want to be the last man or team standing.
Or Epic can take it a step further and offer free V-Bucks based on the number of kills. For example, if a player secures ten kills in a game, they get 20 V-Bucks. There are many different ways the developers could implement this vision.
However, seeing that V-Bucks are one of the primary revenue sources for Fortnite, it is hard to say if the developers will be so generous.
With that said, Fortnite has always found out ways to surprise players, and giving away free Fortnite V-Bucks does not seem too far-fetched. Until then, players will have to spend real-life cash to get their hands on these V-Bucks.