Fortnite Free V-Bucks Generators: Are they the real deal or a scam?

There are a ton of Fortnite free V-Bucks generators online that claim to offer players free currency in Fortnite Season 8. Unlike any other, this season has new skins, cosmetics and more that can't be obtained by simply completing challenges or punchcards.

Players have various V-Bucks bundles to pick from, and many websites pretend to have Fortnite free V-Bucks generators where players can earn V-Bucks for free.

Do Fortnite free V-Bucks generators work in Fortnite Season 8?

The short answer is no; they don't. Epic introduced V-Bucks in Fortnite as part of microtransactions letting players buy whatever they want from the in-game Item Shop. Once purchased, these items are for you to keep permanently.

Since these V-Bucks cost actual money, most players don't want to pay real cash to get these items. This is where free V-Bucks generators come into play. These alleged free Fortnite V-Bucks generators offer players a chance to get free V-Bucks by simply entering their in-game ID and name.

However, this is a scam and there's no way that one can get free V-Bucks in Fortnite Season 8.

Is it a scam? The Developers' views

Visiting websites or clicking links claiming “free” Vbucks or in-game items are unsafe. The official Fortnite website is



Guard your account information and DO NOT trust third-party websites with your account information!



epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US… PSA:Visiting websites or clicking links claiming “free” Vbucks or in-game items are unsafe. The official Fortnite website is Fortnite.com Guard your account information and DO NOT trust third-party websites with your account information! PSA:Visiting websites or clicking links claiming “free” Vbucks or in-game items are unsafe. The official Fortnite website is Fortnite.com.Guard your account information and DO NOT trust third-party websites with your account information!epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US…

Even Epic Games stated that free Fortnite V-Bucks generators won't work. The tweet by the developers can be perceived as a warning as well as guidance. These so-called free Fortnite V-Bucks generators should not be trusted and can even keep users' sensitive information and collect it on their servers.

Such websites successfully pass an invalid username and generate free Fortnite V-Bucks and skins for that particular account.

Fortnite @FortniteGame We're dropping 1000 V-Bucks into the accounts of all players globally who bought a random item Loot Llama in STW before we stopped offering them. No action needed, if you purchased this item you should see the V-Bucks in your account over the next few days fn.gg/VBucks We're dropping 1000 V-Bucks into the accounts of all players globally who bought a random item Loot Llama in STW before we stopped offering them. No action needed, if you purchased this item you should see the V-Bucks in your account over the next few days fn.gg/VBucks

Epic has already made it clear that players should only use Fortnite's official store to obtain V-Bucks and other items. So to reiterate, Fortnite free V-Bucks generators don't work in Fortnite Season 8 and probably never will.

