How to redeem a Fortnite gift card

Fortnite’s V-Buck gift cards can be a bit complicated to redeem, but this list has all the steps for every platform and even links to the accounts.

From the Epic Games Store to the Xbox and PlayStation stores, there are multiple ways for Fortnite players to get V-Bucks. Going directly to the console of choice is the best way for players to get V-Bucks themselves. Yet, the best way to gift V-Bucks to someone is to buy them Fortnite V-Bucks gift cards.

None, I remember using 2 Fortnite VBUCKS giftcards to get the battle pass, skins and stuff. — RowdyRickette (Company Holder of SMILE Inc) (@CompanyHolder) April 3, 2021

NOTE: There are no returns or refunds on V-Bucks gift cards.

Related: How hating on Fortnite is slowly becoming a rising trend

Steps needed to redeem V-Bucks in Fortnite through a gift card

Players need to follow the steps below to redeem their V-Bucks from the Fortnite V-Bucks gift card:

Advertisement

NOTE: Redeeming V-Bucks will only work on the actual website. Players cannot redeem the V-Bucks gift card on Consoles or apps directly.

If redeeming for Mobile Devices (IOS/Android), it’s best to follow these steps in a mobile browser but not entirely necessary. Click this link: https://www.epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US/vbuckscard Players can also type “Fortnite.com/vbuckscard” without the quotes into their URL and get into the site on other devices. Players need to log onto their Epic Games account to redeem their V-Bucks. If players want V-Bucks on non-PC devices, they need to link their account with their Epic Games account. The method of doing this is further down. Once signed in, players need to click Get started, and they will be presented with a screen to input the code. The code is in the back of the V-Bucks card. Just scratch off the rough strip or panel and type the code that is revealed. If done correctly, there will be a checkmark that appears. Next, the player will be asked where the VBucks should go. It is not as simple as stating where it needs to go. Epic Games may give a code based on the console or gaming system chosen. Below is the rest of the guide for each system.

NOTE: If players purchase V-Bucks for any gaming system, They can only use them on that system.

Related: Top 10 myths busted in Fortnite Season 6

PC/MAC:

Select PC/Mac from the list shown and click next. Epic Games will take the player to another screen that says, “You are about to redeem V-Bucks on your PC/Mac’. Double-check all of the details on this screen. If this is where the player wants to redeem the V-Bucks, then they can click “Confirm.”

MOBILE (IOS/Mobile Devices):

Advertisement

Select Mobile (iPhone, iPad, Android) from the list shown and click next. Epic Games will take the player to another screen that says, “You are about to redeem V-Bucks on your Mobile (iPhone, iPad, Android) Account’. Double-check all of the details on this screen. If this is where the player wants to redeem the V-Bucks, then they can click “Confirm.”

SWITCH:

Select Nintendo Switch from the list shown and click next. Epic Games will take the player to another screen that says, “You are about to redeem V-Bucks on your Nintendo Switch Account’. Double-check all of the details on this screen. If this is where the player wants to redeem the V-Bucks, then they can click “Confirm.”

PLAYSTATION 4:

Select PlayStation 4 from the list shown and click next. Epic Games will take the player to another screen that says, “You are about to redeem V-Bucks on your PlayStation 4 Account’. Double-check all of the details on this screen. If this is where the player wants to redeem the V-Bucks, then they can click “Confirm.” Epic Games will take the player to a screen that says “Almost Done…” And there will be a PlayStation code presented. Players need to go into the PlayStation Store on their Playstation. Go to ‘Redeem Code’ Take the code that Epic Games gave and put it into the PlayStation Redeem screen. Click Next, then click Confirm and finally go into Fortnite to redeem V-Bucks.

XBOX One:

Select XBOX One from the list shown and click next. Epic Games will take the player to another screen that says, “You are about to redeem V-Bucks on your XBOX One Account’. Double-check all of the details on this screen. If this is where the player wants to redeem the V-Bucks, then they can click “Confirm.” Epic Games will take the player to a screen that says “Almost Done…” And there will be an XBOX code presented. Players need to go into the XBOX Store on their XBOX One. Go to ‘Use a Code’ Take the code that Epic Games gave and put it into the XBOX Use a Code screen. Click Next, then click Confirm, and finally go into Fortnite to redeem V-Bucks.

Related: Fortnite developers are paying fans $100 to provide feedback - Sign-up and other participation details

Related: Ninja, Tfue, and Myth: Will these Fortnite prodigies ever return to the game?

Related: Lil Nas X sparks a Fortnite x GTA 5 debate on Twitter: Here's what happened

Advertisement

How to link a Fortnite account from any gaming system to the main Epic Games account

The steps below are the fastest way to link accounts in order to redeem V-Bucks easiest.

Open www.epicgames.com. Sign in with the player’s Epic Games account by clicking on Sign-in in the top right corner. Hover over to the player’s display name and click account. Click on Connected Accounts. Connect the account the player wants to use with their Epic account by clicking Connect. Click on Link your account. A pop-up window will appear. Sign in with the console account and click Confirm. Click Continue.

You can now link your Xbox and Switch accounts to your PSN Epic Games account. (Photo via @Nibellion) https://t.co/KBmvHpnbyJ pic.twitter.com/GEEyiHPoQb — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) September 26, 2018

This method is the easiest way to redeem V-Bucks for Epic Games. Since this list is so complete, players on virtually any console or gaming platform can use it.

Related: Top 5 delicious Fortnite skins that are inspired by real food

Related: How to level up fast in Fortnite Season 6: Best XP farming methods, Team Rumble, and more

Related: 5 games to try if you like playing Fortnite but are bored of it