Top 5 delicious Fortnite skins that are inspired by real food

There are a lot of characters in Fortnite, but the food-themed skins are strangely popular among players. Even though these skins are not used very often, most players have food skins in their lockers. Even players who just started last season should at least have Mancake.

These skins' popularity could be due to the banana-fishy army war songs, The Battle Pass, or the frequent appearance of these skins in the Item Shop. Fortnite's developers need to add more food skins to their game because most of these are fantastic.

The 5 most popular Food skins in Fortnite

#5 - The Brat

Image via Fortnite

The Brat is the laziest skin on this list. Fortnite didn't seem to put real effort into the skin of The Brat, and it is essentially a hotdog with legs that wears pants and a hat. The Brat has no cool backstory or interesting tidbits, unlike the other skins on this list.

The Brat feels more like a filler skin, but he was last in the Item Shop in February, so it is assumed that he sells well. Fortnite's Item Shop has a way of excluding skins that don't sell as well, so if The Brat wasn't popular, he wouldn't have been coming back.

#4 - Mancake

Image via Fortnite

Despite being a newcomer, Mancake has quickly become one of the most popular hired bodyguards in Season 5. Regular gamers and streamers find Mancake reliable when it comes to having a partner. The reason could be that people like pancakes or that he looks like someone from the West.

The only two food skins that were ever available on the Battlepass are Mancake and Agent Peely. At Tier 29, players could unlock Mancake, and he has a variety of awesome skins. Many people are drawn to the ‘The Cake With No Name’ skin because he looks like a desperado.

#3 - Tomato head

Image via Fortnite

Many consider this an OG skin because it was released early on in Chapter 1. Tomato Head is the mascot of Pizza Pit, but it looks useless at selling pizza. The character looks like a McDonald's character wearing a creepy smile of the disfavored happy meals mixed with The Burger King. Below is a comparison.

Image via Bruger King, Fortnite, & McDonalds

Nevertheless, the skin is pretty popular, only appearing in the Item Shop in January, and is likely to return. Due to the reference to the Tomato Town massacre in the very popular ‘Chug Jug With You’ song, it is very likely to pop up again soon.

#2 - Beef Boss

Image via Fortnite

Beef Boss is the competitor of the Tomato Head skin and the mascot of Durrburger. He looks a lot better than Tomato Head. If these two were real, Durr Burger would most likely be receiving many more customers than Pizza Pit, just from these two mascots.

If Fortnite is addictive it’s because of Beef Boss, Peely, and Lil Whip. — FaZe Ewok (@Ewok) October 7, 2019

He also appeared in the Item Shop a lot more recently than Tomato Head, arriving in February, a month earlier than Tomato Head. Since Beef Boss trash talks players who talk to him while wearing Tomato Head Skins, the rivalry is real.

#1 - Peely

Image via Fortnite

Peely is everyone’s favorite fruit person. He has multiple skins, which are bought more than any other skin on this list. His skins even have songs dedicated to them that talk about a war between bananas and fish. Bazerk and Tiko, the people who make these songs, are very responsible for Peely’s popularity.

There really could only be one choice for number 1 on this list. Peely is hands down one of the most popular skins in 2019 and 2020 and continues to sell well this year.

The way these characters frequent the Item Shop is surprising. Fortnite might do very well if they do food-themed seasons.