Top 7 Sweatiest Fortnite skins of all time

'Sweats' are a different breed of gamers in Fortnite. They try really hard to win in each game, and most of them are good at it. Sweats prefer a certain skin because it highlights their identity of being a "sweat" from a mile away, or the skin has some specific advantages.

In time, many skins have earned the label of being 'sweat skins' because players wearing them are seen flexing in the pre-game lobbies. These players usually engage in massive build battles.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

7 sweatiest skins in Fortnite

#1 Elite Agent

The Elite Agent skin in Fortnite was probably one of the first sweaty skins seen in the game. This is an old-school skin and was part of the battle pass in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3. In dark or dimly lit areas, the Elite Agent skin with the helmet can be slightly difficult to spot, giving its owners a marginal competitive advantage.

#2 Sparkplug

The Sparkplug skin in Fortnite was first seen in Season 7 and is considered a sweaty skin because players sporting this skin are often seen indulging in box fights. Cody "Clix" Conrod is often seen sporting this skin and is the reason behind this skin's popularity in Fortnite.

#3 Dummy

The Dummy skin is probably the most light-hearted on this list. Despite its funny looks, the skin does have a small advantage. The reduced waist size of the dummy skin in Fortnite reduces the hit box on that skin, making it harder to beat.

#4 Superhero

The Superhero skins came to Fortnite island during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4. Players were able to customize the skin as they wanted, but most players resorted to a full black outfit.

Although this wasn't beneficial in broad daylight, a totally black superhero's skin was practically invisible in the shadows, giving players using the skin an unfair advantage.

#5 Crystal

The Crystal skin was first seen in Fortnite during Season X. This skin gained its notoriety because of Fortnite pro-Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf. It's recommended that players turn around and run if they ever see a player in a Crystal skin coming towards them.

#6 Wildcat

The Wildcat skin is rare in Fortnite. Players must own a Nintendo Switch to get their hands on this skin. Despite being so rare, the Wildcat skin is considered a sweaty skin.

#7 Renegade Raider

The Renegade Raider skin was seen in the very first season of Fortnite. Anyone sporting this skin in the game has probably been playing Fortnite since the game's launch. It could be assumed that such a player was proficient at the game, and if they tried hard enough, they would probably bag a victory royale.