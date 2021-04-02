Ninja, Tfue, and Myth: Will these Fortnite prodigies ever return to the game?

Fortnite has seen a lot of prodigies over the years. However, as the days have progressed, a lot of pros have departed from the game, never to return. In light of recent controversies surrounding the game, these pros have commented on the state of the game.

Given the kind of comments that these pros have made with respect to Fortnite, the community has been asking the question if these prodigies will ever return to the game.

Will Fortnite prodigies like Ninja, Tfue, and Myth ever return to the game?

Turner "Tfue" Tenney came out with very scalding remarks about the current Fortnite community. He was of the opinion that the current set of pros in Fortnite were brain dead. He also said that anyone who had personality has already migrated to other games like Valorant or League of Legends. He also went on to say that he could return to Fortnite again, but he didn't want to go back to the game because it doesn't feel the same anymore.

When it comes to popular streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, everyone knows how passionate he is when it comes to the game. Although he's more invested in Valorant these days, Ninja does return to Fortnite now and again. However, there's always a group of griefers and stream snipers who would like to get a clip of them attempting to defeat Ninja in a build battle.

The problem of stream snipers has been around for a good while now, and there's little that Fortnite has done to curb it. Although there isn't much to do to combat stream sniping, some initiative on behalf of the developers would have be appreciated.

Ali "Myth" Kabbani also stepped away from the professional Fortnite scene back in 2020 when he started getting weak at the game. Although he was regarded as one of the best builders in Fortnite, he failed to perform well for a considerable amount of time. He went on to stream Valorant and his streams became more personal after he stepped away from Fortnite.

From the looks of it, it's unlikely that these prodigies will ever return to Fortnite again. And even if they do, it's not very likely that they'll be involved with the professional scene again.