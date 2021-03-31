5 games to try if you like playing Fortnite but are bored of it

Fortnite is losing its status as one the best battle royale games quickly, and many players may want to try other games instead. The loss of popularity of Fortnite is partly due to disappointment with the developers, dislike for collaborations and general criticisms of Season 6. Many fans have given up on Epic Games for their past mistakes.

Fortnite is boring I’m finding games boring atm. — Acropapi (@Acropapi) March 23, 2021

might actually switch to apex when i get good cos fortnite is so boring rn — ᴘʜᴀɴᴛᴏᴍ ψ (@phxntxmFN) March 29, 2021

Many games offer battle royale experiences without building and without all the things that some players dislike about Fortnite. These are different enough not to feel like clones but have enough similarities to keep players who love battle royale games interested.

Top 5 games like or better than Fortnite

#5 - H1Z1: King of the Kill

Image via H1Z1

Fortnite brought battle royale games to the forefront, but without H1Z1, Fortnite wouldn't have any competition. King of the Hill was one of H1Z1's most popular mods and quickly became the most downloaded.

There are 150 players in this battle royale, which may be solo, duo, or five players squads. This has the carefree and funny nature of Fortnite mixed with the realism of PUBG. It's a battle royale game for people who like the gameplay of PUBG and functionality of Fortnite.

#4 - Surviv.io

Image via Survive.io

Imagine Surviv.io as a top-down version of PUBG. It doesn't require any download or anything and can be played on any browser. The link is here.

It doesn't have the personality or uniqueness that other games offer, but is still an enjoyable game to play. All the essentials of a battle royale are present in this game, a shrinking circle, weapons, loot, and so forth. It's like Stick Arena from XGen studios mixed with PUBG.

#3 - Call of Duty Warzone

Image via Call of Duty

Call of Duty Warzone is a free-to-play Call of Duty version open to anyone. It's pretty much every other Call of Duty but in a battle royale setting. There are loadouts, perks, and everything players can imagine from Call of Duty. 150-players are fighting it out on a huge map, just like Fortnite.

Dying leads to a 1v1 cage match to win a respawn, and there are ways to "buy" someone back in. Money plays a part in the game and is earned through looting and completing contracts.

#2 - Apex Legends

Image via Apex Legends

Apex Legends was made by Respawn, the developers of Titanfall 2. In this game, players start by choosing one of 12 legendary characters, each with a special ability. There are healers, artillery strikes, and basically, ways of setting up for a particular style of fighting.

It's as if Overwatch decided to add more battle royale aspects. The map is enormous, just like Fortnite, and it is filled with weapons, armor, and other items. There are multiple other squads to fight with, and winning is just like squads on Fortnite.

Let kids believe in Santa, there are fully grown adults who believe Fortnite is better than Apex Legends — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) December 26, 2020

This is an excellent choice for players that like Overwatch or Valorant.

#1 - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Image via PUBG

Instead of Victory Royales, players can win a chicken dinner. The king of the battle royale genre before Fortnite was PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, or PUBG. It is similar to Fortnite, but it is much more serious and realistic in terms of gameplay.

The maps are way bigger than Fortnite, and running isn't an option for survival; players will need to use a variety of vehicles to make it out of the circle. There is a lot more to this game than Fortnite, but there's no building.

PUBG is the best esport and it's not even close — Chris Nap (@Magnama_tE) March 24, 2021

This is great for players who want Call of Duty's competitiveness but don't want to build in their game.

