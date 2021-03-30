Fortnite is a very famous online multiplayer game which features fun and cartoonish characters. The Battle Royale mode of the game is exciting and is played by thousands of players around the world.

Beginners might find Fortnite a bit difficult. So, before playing it, they can try some of the games given below.

5 best Android games like Fortnite for beginners

#1 - Battlelands Royale

This battle royale title does a great job of blending humor with action. Beginners will certainly feel comfortable playing with the adorable characters featured in the title.

The battle royale matches are short compared to Fortnite and can only have a total of 32 players in one match. Players can pick up mini-guns, bazookas, and assault rifles to shoot enemies.

#2 - Rocket Royale

The building and survival elements of the game will remind players of Fortnite. The main objective of players will be to build a rocket with the materials available and escape a hostile island.

Players will have to find the necessary weapons required to destroy the enemies standing in their way. The unique concept of this game makes it quite popular among players.

#3 - Fort survival: offline shooting Battle Royale game

Beginners will be comfortable playing this Fortnite clone as battle royale matches are much easier. There are multiple maps that players can take their pick from in this title.

There are various cyber weapons like plasma assault rifles and laser katanas that players can use. The game also comes with an auto-shooting feature, which makes it even easier to shoot enemies.

#4 - 1v1.LOL – Online Building and Shooting Simulator

The combination of survival and building elements in the gameplay of this title gives off Fortnite vibes. Players not only have to defeat enemies but also build trenches for protection.

Beginners can opt for the practice mode, which allows them to improve their skills. 1v1.LOL – Online Building and Shooting Simulator has a good arsenal of powerful weapons that players can use.

#5 - Victory Royale

100 players land in a hostile land and fight for their survival like in the Battle Royale mode of Fortnite. There are also PvP fights that players can enjoy in this title.

The game's file size is only 33 MB, and it is compatible with low-end Android devices. The title can be downloaded for free and has a rating of 4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

